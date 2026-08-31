Microsoft and HUMAIN Expand Strategic Collaboration at LEAP 2026 with New Enterprise AI Offering and AI PC

HUMAIN ONE and Microsoft 365 Copilot to be offered together as part of unique "AI productivity bundle" for enterprise customers, with initial target of one million enterprise users across the Middle East and Africa

HUMAIN AI PC to launch with Microsoft Windows, with enterprise availability beginning September 20, 2026

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft and HUMAIN, a PIF company delivering full-stack artificial intelligence capabilities globally, today announced an expansion of their strategic collaboration at LEAP 2026, introducing new offerings spanning enterprise AI applications and AI-enabled devices.

As part of the expanded partnership, HUMAIN and Microsoft intend to offer HUMAIN ONE with Microsoft 365, including Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft's IQ capabilities, as a new "AI productivity bundle" for enterprise customers. Hosted on Microsoft Azure, the companies are initially targeting one million users across the Middle East and Africa.

HUMAIN ONE provides an agentic AI layer designed to enable employees to interact with enterprise applications, data and workflows through a unified interface. By bringing together HUMAIN ONE with Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft's IQ capabilities, the planned offering aims to connect workplace and business context so employees can access more relevant insights, streamline routine tasks and act faster - while helping organizations scale AI securely across everyday work and business processes. Further plans include expanding the offering into HR, finance, procurement and IT modules.

HUMAIN and Microsoft intend to support customers in deploying the offering within their existing technology environments, including identifying priority use cases, integrating AI into established workflows and supporting deployment into production.

The announcement builds on the first phase of the companies' collaboration announced ahead of LEAP on August 26, 2026, including plans to make HUMAIN's ALLAM models available through Microsoft Foundry and intent to enable organizations to create specialized Arabic-language agents through Microsoft 365 Copilot. As well as bringing together HUMAIN AI experts with Microsoft Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) to support enterprise AI deployments.

The companies also intend to extend their collaboration to devices through a new generation of HUMAIN AI PCs, which was unveiled at LEAP and is planned to launch with Microsoft Windows.

Designed for enterprise use, the HUMAIN AI PC combines CPU, GPU and NPU computing to support AI workloads locally on the device alongside cloud-based AI services. The PC will provide access to Microsoft Windows and HUMAIN AI capabilities, enabling organizations to deploy AI across both cloud and on-device environments.

HUMAIN plans to make the first generation of the HUMAIN AI PC available for enterprise purchase beginning September 20, 2026, with an initial target of one million AI PCs across the Middle East and Africa by 2030.

Together, the HUMAIN ONE offering and HUMAIN AI PC expand the Microsoft-HUMAIN collaboration across enterprise applications, productivity and devices, complementing the companies' existing work across AI models and enterprise deployment.

"We are building for a future where the enterprise itself becomes intelligent," said Tareq Amin, Chief Executive Officer of HUMAIN. "Our expanded collaboration with Microsoft connects AI across the entire working environment - from models and agents to Microsoft 365 Copilot and the HUMAIN AI PC with Windows. The shift is from giving employees more AI tools to making intelligence available wherever work happens."

Naim Yazbeck, President, Microsoft Middle East and Africa said: "The next wave of AI adoption will be defined by how deeply intelligence is embedded into the way organisations operate. Together with HUMAIN, we are helping to create a new AI frontier across the region, where people can work with greater insight, organisations can move faster, and AI can scale securely from experimentation to enterprise-wide impact."

The expanded collaboration builds on Microsoft's enterprise technology and AI platforms, including Microsoft 365 Copilot, Windows, Azure and Microsoft Foundry, and HUMAIN's capabilities across AI infrastructure, models and applications.

Microsoft and HUMAIN intend to continue exploring opportunities to deepen their collaboration across AI models, applications, productivity, devices and infrastructure, as well as potential joint go-to-market initiatives.

About HUMAIN:

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers; hyper-performance infrastructure and cloud platforms; advanced AI models, including some of the world's most advanced Arabic large language models developed in the Arab world; and transformative AI solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

HUMAIN's end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking value across industries, driving digital transformation, and strengthening capabilities through human-AI collaboration. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission focused on intellectual property development and global talent leadership, HUMAIN is engineered for international competitiveness and technological excellence.

About Microsoft:

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. HUMAIN undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

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