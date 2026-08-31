GriffithLaw Injury Lawyers Announces 2026 Scholarship Winner

The firm congratulates incoming East Central University student, Madelyn Gray!

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / GriffithLaw Injury Lawyers celebrates incoming and current college students who think carefully about the way that their driving habits can impact the safety of the people on the road around them.

The Road Ahead: New Driver Preparedness Scholarship promises $2,500 to a student who can discuss possible ways to improve roadway safety as more young people get behind the wheel. This year, the firm's personal injury lawyers proudly award the scholarship to Madelyn Gray.

Madelyn is an incoming freshman at East Central University, where she intends to study Mass Communications. She plans to concentrate in Advertising and PR while also pursuing a Business minor.

Her natural storytelling and writing abilities helped create a powerful and impactful submission piece. When asked about the ways drivers can protect themselves on the road, Gray reflects on a fatal accident that rocked Tishamingo High School.

The story, detailing the tragic deaths of six high school students, hits particularly close for her, as she went to high school only 40 miles away from Tishamingo. She recalls hearing about the day that six girls got into a car that could only safely fit four. One wrong left turn stole all of those girls' lives far too soon.

Gray highlights this story not only because it impacted her high school career but because it expands modern conversations about distracted driving. Distractions aren't solely confined to drivers' phones.

She notes that if one of those girls felt confident speaking up, they could have avoided the tragic accident and hopes that today's drivers can have constructive conversations about vehicular safety before getting in the car.

She also emphasizes that the road does not forgive hesitation. Drivers, in her words, owe it to everyone in their cars and on the road around them to give the road their full attention.

GriffithLaw Injury Lawyers applauds Madelyn's careful line of thought and commitment to community safety, along with her impactful storytelling. The team wishes her the best of luck as she begins her collegiate journey and aspirations of working in agricultural media and communications.

About GriffithLaw Injury Lawyers

The legal team at GriffithLaw Injury Lawyers wants to offer every family who comes to the firm the legal support they need to overcome some of the hardest days of their lives. GriffithLaw Injury Lawyers understands that delays in the judicial process can prove frustrating and wants to educate clients about the wheels of justice while also representing their best interests.

Clients can trust GriffithLaw Injury Lawyers with their personal injury cases, no matter how complicated those cases seem. The team makes it easier for clients to avoid the "landmines" that might otherwise derail their cases. Support from the team's experienced personal injury lawyers ensures that victims of devastating accidents can fight for the compensation they need to pay their bills and retake control of their lives.

Contact GriffithLaw Injury Lawyers today to set up a free case consultation with the team's attorneys.

Original Source

Media Contact

MaryBeth Mahne - Business Development Coordinator

marybeth@griffithinjurylaw.com

615-413-1566

SOURCE: GriffithLaw Injury Lawyers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/griffithlaw-injury-lawyers-announces-2026-scholarship-winner-1214826