Hero Esports to Stage Middle East's First Humanoid Robot Kickboxing Event in Riyadh

CyberHero debuts in Saudi Arabia as Hero Esports expands into robotic sports and launches the CyberHero Saudi-China Scholar Program for up to 30 students

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Esports, Asia's largest esports company, has unveiled CyberHero, a new global robotic sports initiative that will make its live debut in Riyadh on 9 September 2026 with the Middle East's first humanoid robot kickboxing event.

The initiative was first introduced by Danny Tang, Co-founder and CEO of Hero Esports, during the opening day of LEAP, where Tang joined the main-stage panel "Esports as the Next Mass-media Industry: Building the New Sports and Entertainment Sector."

Tang appeared alongside Rawan AlButairi, CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation, and Niccolo Maisto, CEO of ESL FACEIT Group, in a discussion moderated by Mo Islam, Founder and Host of The Mo Show Podcast.

The first CyberHero x Riyadh showcase will feature ten EngineAI T800 humanoid robots competing live in a purpose-built combat arena. Robots from other leading robotics brands are also expected to make an appearance at the show.

The Riyadh event will mark the first in a planned series of CyberHero events in major cities worldwide, combining robotic competition with live entertainment and immersive experiences.

"Hero Esports has always been about building moments that people want to experience together. CyberHero takes that philosophy beyond traditional esports and into a new category," said Danny Tang, Co-founder and CEO of Hero Esports.

"We're starting in Riyadh because this iconic city is a meeting point between East and West," Tang said. "That makes it a natural home for the first CyberHero event - a place where technology, talent and ideas from different parts of the world can converge."

Humanoid robots enter the ring

CyberHero x Riyadh will feature ten EngineAI T800 humanoid robots, developed by Shenzhen-based robotics company EngineAI.

At approximately 1.73 metres tall and 75-85 kg, the T800 is comparable in size to a full-grown adult man. With 29 articulated joints, it can walk, run, punch, kick, turn and recover after falls - capabilities that will be put to the test in live combat scenarios on September 9, showcasing motion control, balance, reaction speed and combat strategy.

EngineAI staged the opening event of its T800 robot fighting league in Shenzhen on July 16, 2026. For CyberHero x Riyadh, the robots will return with an upgraded combat package, giving a live audience its first look at a new series of T800 combat moves.

The approximately two-hour event will combine robotic competition with music, lighting and immersive live entertainment, including a live set from a rising international DJ.

CyberHero x Riyadh will take place on 9 September 2026, starting at 9:00 PM - 9/9 at 9 - at a venue in Riyadh to be announced soon. Doors will open at 8:30 PM.

Connecting Saudi Arabia and China through robotics

Alongside CyberHero, Hero Esports plans to establish the CyberHero Saudi-China Scholar Program, designed to foster deeper connections between young talent and the robotics ecosystems of the two countries.

In its first phase, the program will provide opportunities for up to 30 Saudi students to visit China, taking participants across three different Chinese cities to experience the country's rapidly developing robotics and Physical AI ecosystem firsthand.

The program is expected to include visits to robotics companies, technology institutions and other organizations working at the forefront of the sector, creating opportunities for learning, exchange and future collaboration.

"Through this program, we hope to create more opportunities for dialogue and learning between young students, industry and research institutions in Saudi Arabia and China," Tang said. "We hope the relationships formed through the program can become a starting point for people to create and build together."

About Hero Esports

Hero Esports is Asia's largest esports company, organising more than 7,000 esports competitions annually and reaching more than 800 million fans worldwide.

Backed by Savvy Games Group and Tencent, the company operates and produces major esports leagues and tournaments across titles including Honor of Kings, Peacekeeper Elite, League of Legends and VALORANT, and serves as a China partner of the Esports World Cup (EWC).

Hero Esports is now expanding its expertise in competition, live production and fan engagement into new forms of technology-driven sports and entertainment.

For more information, visit cyber.hero.com or follow @CyberHero.Global on Instagram, TikTok and X.

Media Enquiries

Zoe Han

Public Relations Manager

Hero Esports

hanjingru@heroesports.com

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