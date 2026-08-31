Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Seaford, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2026) - The Nihar Gala Scholarship for American Entrepreneurs officially opens its application window to ambitious student leaders across the United States. Founded by Philadelphia-educated and Delaware-based healthcare executive Nihar Gala, this initiative offers financial support and national recognition to motivated undergraduate and high school students preparing to launch their own companies upon graduation.

Nihar Gala

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Nihar Gala created the scholarship initiative to invest directly in the next generation of business owners as they acquire the critical academic foundation and practical leadership skills necessary for long-term commercial success. While Nihar Gala has built a distinguished career serving communities across Delaware and the greater Philadelphia metropolitan region, this national educational initiative is intentionally designed without geographic boundaries, remaining open to eligible students enrolled in academic institutions across all fifty states.

To qualify for consideration, candidates must be current undergraduate students at an accredited college or university in the United States studying business, management, or related fields, or high school seniors with a demonstrated interest in pursuing business and entrepreneurship degrees in higher education. Above all, prospective applicants must exhibit a keen interest in founding and operating their own business ventures following their academic graduation.

Selection for the single award is determined through a competitive original essay contest. Candidates must submit an essay of under 1,000 words that thoroughly addresses a central prompt: "Describe one of the most difficult events in your life, and how you overcame that event and learned from it to better yourself." A evaluation panel assesses every submission based on personal insight, narrative clarity, critical problem-solving capabilities, constructive reflection, and creative expression.

Nihar Gala earned his medical degree from Rutgers University in 2012, completing both his internship and family medicine residency at the same academic institution. In 2017, Nihar Gala launched Alpha Care Medical, where he continues to serve as Chief Executive Officer. Under his operational leadership, the primary care practice has expanded to four clinical sites across Delaware, including strategic locations in Seaford, Millsboro, Dover, and Harrington.

Beyond comprehensive primary care, Alpha Care Medical specializes in integrative medicine, behavioral health, psychiatry, and dedicated addiction treatment services tailored to individual patient needs. Nihar Gala speaks English, Spanish, and Hindi fluently, utilizing his multilingual capabilities and deep cultural understanding to deliver individualized treatment plans to diverse patient populations.

In 2022, Nihar Gala expanded his philanthropic mission by establishing this non-profit scholarship framework to generate broader public awareness around the unique financial, operational, and personal challenges faced by young entrepreneurs in modern economic landscapes. Through this dedicated enterprise award, Nihar Gala pairs his extensive organizational expertise with a personal commitment to empowering promising business minds.

The deadline for all application materials is October 15, 2026. The program administrator will formally announce the chosen scholarship recipient on November 15, 2026.

Applicants must send their completed essay as an attached Microsoft Word document (.doc or .docx) via email directly to apply@nihargalascholarship.com. Full instructions, submission guidelines, and official updates regarding the selection process are available on the program website at https://nihargalascholarship.com/.

About Nihar Gala Scholarship for American Entrepreneurs

The Nihar Gala Scholarship for American Entrepreneurs is a national educational support program established by Nihar Gala. The initiative assists emerging business founders nationwide by rewarding personal resilience and fostering future commercial leadership.

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