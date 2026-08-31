Angelalign Technology Inc. ("Angel" or the "Company") (6699.HK) (angelaligner.com), the second largest clear aligner supplier by revenue, announced today that its revenue grew 42.9% to US$230.7 million and net profit grew 79.6% to $25.5 million for the six months ending June 30, 2026. Angel's business in Europe and North America crossed into profitability ahead of plan while the business in Chinese mainland delivered market share gains well above expectations.

Doctors and staff in every region report that they are increasingly selecting Angel's solutions after experiencing more predictable outcomes, especially on complex cases, and embracing the positive culture of the company. Dr. Mark Holt D.D.S., M.S. of Holt Orthodontics in Northern California, states: "We treat over half of our patients with clear aligners and our experience with Angel's treatment plans and clear aligners has been tremendous."

"Our main focus is to provide great service to and being a rock-solid partner for our customers. The fact that our profits are growing ahead of plan means we can do even more in product innovation and customer support," said Fox Hu, Chief Executive Officer of Angel. "We have invested heavily in professional education teams, sales service teams and local clinical support teams that are now producing economies of scale. We appreciate the trust of our customers and the dedication of our employees."

Reflecting strong profits and robust operating cashflow, Angel's Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of US$100 million, underscoring the Company's commitment to delivering superior shareholder returns.

For more detailed information about Angel's first half 2026 financial results, recent innovations, and go-to-market activities, please see a full description at: https://ir.angelalign.com/en/announcements/.

About Angelalign Technology Inc.

Founded in 2003 and publicly listed since 2021, Angelalign Technology Inc. provides clear aligner solutions to clinically focused professionals and patients in over 60 countries. Having surpassed 2 million cumulative cases and with a US$2 billion market capitalization, the Company focuses on clinical innovation and professional support to help experts achieve extraordinary outcomes. Learn more at angelaligner.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Angelalign undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260831798503/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Sue Kolb

sue.kolb@angelaligner.com