ASQ Center and ASQ Measurement Quality Division Conference Anchor Expanded Education for Quality Professionals at The ASSEMBLY Show

The ASSEMBLY Show, Featuring a Curated Quality Show Experience, SMTA International and the RTLS Alliance Factory Intelligence Pavilion Takes Place October 27-29 in Rosemont, IL

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / Quality professionals attending The ASSEMBLY Show, October 27-29, 2026, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL, will have access to an expanded Quality Show Experience featuring expert-led education from the American Society for Quality (ASQ), quality-focused technologies, exhibitors, guided tours of the show floor and networking opportunities.

The 2026 Quality Show Experience is designed to connect attendees with the education, technologies and industry expertise that matter most to today's quality professionals. A cornerstone of the 2026 program is an expanded partnership with ASQ, a leading global organization for quality professionals that provides education, certification, standards and resources to advance quality and improve organizational performance.

"Quality is integral to every aspect of modern manufacturing, from inspection and measurement to automation, artificial intelligence and workforce development," said Bill DeYoe, Executive Director, Manufacturing Technologies, BNP Media. "Our expanded partnership with ASQ gives quality professionals access to an exceptional combination of education and practical solutions. Attendees can learn directly from ASQ experts and then walk the show floor to see many of these technologies and applications in action."

The ASQ Center, Booth #1605, will serve as a hub for quality education and community engagement throughout The ASSEMBLY Show. On Wednesday and Thursday, attendees can participate in a continuous schedule of 15-minute, expert-led sessions covering timely topics including quality benchmarking, workforce development, Quality 4.0 technologies, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, regulated manufacturing, and leadership and organizational performance.

From traditional quality tools to AI-enabled manufacturing and workforce development, the ASQ Center will provide practical insights and strategies that quality professionals can take back to their organizations. ASQ Center sessions are included with any Quality Show or ASQ-MQD Conference registration.

For professionals seeking more in-depth education, the co-located ASQ Measurement Quality Division (MQD) Conference will offer tutorials on October 26-27, followed by technical sessions on October 28 in the ASQ-MQD Quality Learning Theater on the exhibit floor. Programming will cover measurement and calibration, metrology, Quality Core Tools, ISO/IEC 17025, risk management, workforce development, and the application of AI in quality.

ASQ-MQD Conference registration is separate from general show registration and includes complimentary access to The ASSEMBLY Show Expo Hall, allowing participants to complement their technical education with hands-on technology demonstrations, additional educational programming and networking opportunities. To register for the ASQ-MQD Conference, click here.

ASQ-MQD Conference registration is separate from general show registration and includes complimentary access to The ASSEMBLY Show Expo Hall, allowing participants to complement their technical education with hands-on technology demonstrations, additional educational programming and networking opportunities.

Beyond the ASQ programming, quality professionals can participate in a dedicated Quality Track on Tuesday, October 27, as part of The ASSEMBLY Show and The Quality Show pre-show conference program. Curated by the editors of Quality magazine, the track will explore timely issues affecting today's quality professionals and complement The ASSEMBLY Show's other manufacturing-focused conference tracks.

Education is one part of the curated Quality Show experience. Throughout The ASSEMBLY Show floor, attendees can discover exhibitors and technologies relevant to inspection, measurement, metrology, vision systems, AI, process monitoring, traceability, quality software, testing and automation supporting quality. Featured exhibitors with technologies applicable to quality professionals include Excelitas Technologies, EPSON Robots, Dirac, IAI Americas, Datamyte, Kistler, Promess, ATEQ, Cincinnati Test Systems, Cosmo Instruments, Inficon, Epicor Software, Delta Regis Tools, Desoutter, PrimeTest Automation, Sarissa, SiteVue AI and TOX Pressotechnik, among others.

Expo Hall access includes: The ASSEMBLY Show and SMTA International exhibit halls; Learning Theater and Learning HUB sessions on the show floor; Guided booth tours; Daily networking events; The keynote presentation on AI in Manufacturing; New Product Awards; FIRST Robotics live student-built robot demonstrations; and much more.

Attendees can also explore the RTLS Alliance Factory Intelligence Pavilion, an interactive experience focused on real-time location services and factory intelligence. The co-location with SMTA International further expands the experience, providing access to technologies and expertise serving electronics manufacturing, where inspection, measurement, testing and process quality play critical roles.

The ASSEMBLY Show featuring the Quality Show Experience and Surface Mount Technology Association's (SMTA) International exhibit halls on October 27-29, 2026, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. Manufacturing professionals who register by September 11, 2026, will receive a $100 discount on the pre-conference education program, along with complimentary access to the exhibit halls to explore the latest equipment, technologies, and solutions shaping the future of manufacturing. For more information or to register, visit TheAssemblyShow.com.

The ASSEMBLY Show is the leading trade event and conference for assembly technology, equipment, and products in the United States. Produced by BNP Media, the event brings together suppliers, buyers, and industry experts to connect, learn, and explore the latest innovations in manufacturing assembly. The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY, the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products.

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For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: The ASSEMBLY Show

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/asq-center-and-asq-measurement-quality-division-conference-anchor-expanded-edu-1208808