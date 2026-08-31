Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed HAT (RobinWifHat) at 5:00pm on August 28, 2026 (UTC).

HAT (RobinWifHat) Listing Banner

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Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/hat_usdt.

About HAT (RobinWifHat)

RobinWifHat is a meme token on Robinhood Chain, a permissionless Ethereum-compatible Layer-2 network built with Arbitrum technology. Robinhood Chain launched its mainnet on July 1, 2026, and focuses on tokenized real-world assets, including equities and ETFs, alongside DeFi and AI agent applications. It uses ETH for gas and supports EVM tooling. The token was deployed in early July 2026. Its contract address on Robinhood Chain is 0xE49A1C3033EcC6b804bc423021D3F71F1A3e0F9B.

Total supply is fixed at 1,000,000,000 WIF. Circulating supply matches the total supply. A significant portion of tokens-more than 400 million at recent counts, with later figures exceeding 475 million-has been locked in the wallet 0xbd0e7a242a323e5e4799abe09b7516d9da5ea81d and cannot be transferred or sold. 200 million are staking. DEX trading occurs primarily on Uniswap V3 (Robinhood) in the WIF/WETH pair. All CEX's will be traded under the ticker $HAT.

Why HAT (RobinWifHat)

RobinWifHat is a community-driven meme and utility ecosystem built on Robinhood Chain, combining meme culture with staking, token locking, NFTs, and launchpad infrastructure. Beyond its WIF token, the project has expanded into WIF Outlaws, a 2,222-piece agentic NFT collection integrating ERC-721 and ERC-8004 identity layers, while its launchpad is designed to connect token launches with NFT-holder incentives and ecosystem revenue sharing. With a fixed supply, a significant portion of WIF currently locked or staked, and a growing set of on-chain utilities around the token, RobinWifHat is worth watching as an early community-native project attempting to build a broader meme, AI-agent, and launchpad ecosystem on the emerging Robinhood Chain.

Tokenomics

Token Name: RobinWifHat

RobinWifHat Token Symbol: HAT

HAT Total Supply: 1,000,000,000

Learn More About HAT (RobinWifHat)

Website: https://www.robinwifhat.com/

X: https://x.com/RobinWifHat

Telegram: https://t.me/robinwifhat

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

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