Innocan Pharma Corporation: Innocan Pharma Announces Second Quarter Fiscal year 2026 Results, With Revenue of US$5.25M (CAD 7.3M)

Second Quarter 2026 Results: Gross Margin of 90.9% and Category Leadership

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (OTCQB: INNPF) ("Innocan" or the "Company"), today reported today 2026 financial consolidated results for the six and three months ended June 30, 2026.

Innocan's consumer wellness subsidiary. B.I. Sky Global Ltd. ("BI Sky"), successfully maintained a gross margin of 90.9% during the period, reflecting the strength of its product portfolio, direct-to-consumer business model and disciplined approach to operations.

VALITIC Maintains Leading Amazon Best Seller Position

VALITIC, the flagship skincare brand of B.I. Sky, continues to maintain a leading positions across key product categories on Amazon, including achieving the leading ranking in its category. This performance reflects continued consumer demand and the growing strength of the VALITIC brand.

VALITIC continues to hold Amazon's "Best Seller" badge, recognizing its position as the Top best-selling product in its specific category. The badge is based on actual sales performance rather than customer ratings and is updated hourly according to sales volume, highlighting the brand's strong and sustained consumer demand.

VALITIC also holds Amazon's Choice recognition, reflecting Amazon's algorithmic recommendation based on factors including customer ratings, price competitiveness, availability, delivery performance and return rates.

"We are proud of the strength of BI Sky's business and the consumer trust built around our products," said Iris Bincovich, CEO of Innocan Pharma Corporation. The Company's results were also impacted by the Trump administration's frequently changing policies regarding customs duties and tariffs, which created significant uncertainty that led to a decline in sales in the period. However, the Company continues to maintain a strong balance sheet and solid liquidity position, with approximately $ US 6.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $US10.37 million in total assets as of June 30, 2026, providing a solid consolidated financial foundation to support its ongoing operations and growth initiatives.

Roni Kamhi, CEO of B.I. Sky and COO of Innocan Pharma said "Building on Our Top Amazon Ranking to Expand Sales Across Multiple Channels B.I. Sky is advancing initiatives to diversify and expand its sales channels, building on its leading position on Amazon while broadening its market reach across multiple platforms.

Amazon will continue to represent an important sales channel. At the same time, the Company is pursuing additional growth opportunities, including expanding its relationships with major U.S. retail and distribution networks and increasing its presence across major online retail platforms. In parallel, B.I. Sky has begun selling through its own direct-to-consumer (DTC) website, which is already operational and provides an additional platform to build direct relationships with consumers, strengthen brand engagement, and expand the reach of the Valitic brand.

I believe that its established brands, product portfolio and existing customer base provide a strong foundation for further growth. By leveraging these strengths across a broader range of sales channels, the Company aims to increase market reach, create additional revenue opportunities and strengthen its commercial performance. I expect these initiatives to support revenue growth and expand the reach and visibility of its brands over the coming year.

"With a greater focus on sales execution, broader distribution and continued investment in our core strengths, we believe B.I. Sky is well positioned to strengthen its commercial performance and create long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Mr. Kamhi.

FISCAL 2026 THREE MONTHS SELECT FINANCIAL RESULTS (unaudited) Consolidated

(US$ in millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, Percentage

Change 2026 2025 Revenues 5.25 7.01 (25.06 %) Gross Profit 4.769 6.195 (23.0 %) Gross Margin 90.8 % 88.4 %

Operating Profit (Loss) (0.508) 0.396 (228.3 %)

Revenues totaled US$5.25 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, On a year-over-year basis, revenues decreased 25.06% compared to the same period in the prior year.

Gross Profit totaled US$4.769 million representing a decrease of 23.0% on a reported basis for the three months ended June 30, 2026.

Gross Margin remained high at 90.8% despite the decline in revenues in three months ended June 30, 2026.

Operating loss totaled US$0.508 million, representing an increase of 228.3% on a reported basis for the three months ended June 30, 2026.

The Company's full set of unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, and accompanying management's discussion and analysis can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at www.innocanpharma.com and its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Innocan:

Innocan is an innovator in the pharmaceuticals and wellness sectors. In the wellness sector, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of high-performance self-care and beauty products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan carries on business through its 60% owned subsidiary, BI Sky Global Ltd., which focuses on advanced, targeted online sales.

www.innocanpharma.com

Contact Information:

For Innocan Pharma Corporation:

Iris Bincovich, CEO

+1 5162104025

+972-54-3012842

+442037699377

info@innocanpharma.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release, including, without limitation, consumer growth of the Valitic brand, is forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Innocan's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Innocan, including expectations and assumptions concerning the anticipated benefits of the products, satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and satisfactory completion of production and distribution arrangements.

Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release. The key risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: global and local (national) economic, political, market and business conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities; and potential disruption of relationships with suppliers, manufacturers, customers, business partners and competitors. There are also risks that are inherent in the nature of product distribution, including import/export matters and the failure to obtain any required regulatory and other approvals (or to do so in a timely manner). The anticipated timeline for entry to markets may change for a number of reasons, including the inability to secure necessary regulatory requirements, or the need for additional time to conclude and/or satisfy the manufacturing and distribution arrangements. As a result of the foregoing, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release. A comprehensive discussion of other risks that impact Innocan can be found in Innocan's public reports and filings which are available under Innocan's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information. Innocan does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward-looking information as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

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