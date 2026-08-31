Johnson Criminal Law Group: California CPS and Juvenile Dependency Attorney Lauren Johnson-Norris Marks 24 Years Representing Parents and Families

Johnson Criminal Law Group founder has served as appellate counsel in three published California dependency decisions

ORANGE COUNTY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / California attorney Lauren Johnson-Norris, founder of Johnson Criminal Law Group, marks 24 years representing parents and families in Child Protective Services investigations, juvenile dependency court proceedings, and dependency appeals. Over her career she has handled more than 2,500 juvenile dependency matters and more than 1,000 dependency appeals, and has served as appellate counsel in three published Court of Appeal decisions.

Her practice covers representation during CPS and child abuse investigations, defending parents in proceedings under Welfare and Institutions Code section 300, litigating removal and reunification issues, handling Child Abuse Central Index grievance hearings, and representing clients on appeal throughout the state.

"Dependency cases are unlike almost any other area of law because parents can be dealing simultaneously with a CPS investigation, allegations of abuse or neglect, removal of their children, a dependency court case, and sometimes a related criminal investigation," Johnson-Norris said. "Effective representation requires understanding not just dependency law, but how decisions made at the very beginning of an investigation can affect a family throughout the case."

Published Decisions

A published Court of Appeal opinion becomes precedent that can be cited in future cases, which makes it a meaningful marker of appellate work. Johnson-Norris has served as appellate counsel in three such decisions:

In re Drake M. (Cal. Ct. App., 2nd Dist., No. B236769, Dec. 5, 2012), where she obtained reversal of a juvenile court jurisdictional finding for her client.

In re D.P. (Cal. Ct. App., 3rd Dist., Nos. C093132/C093535, Mar. 10, 2022), where she obtained reversal of an order terminating her client's parental rights.

In re Priscilla D. (Cal. Ct. App., 5th Dist., No. F069317, Mar. 4, 2015), where she served as appellate counsel in the published decision.

Together, the three cases reflect experience on both the trial and appellate sides of California's dependency system.

CPS Investigations and Court Representation

Johnson Criminal Law Group represents parents, guardians, relatives, and caregivers involved with California child welfare agencies in matters involving allegations of abuse, neglect, domestic violence, substance use, mental health concerns, and failure to protect. The firm's work spans pre-filing investigations, detention and jurisdiction hearings, disposition hearings, reunification and review proceedings, contested evidentiary hearings, termination of parental rights proceedings, and appeals.

Johnson-Norris's background in both criminal defense and dependency law becomes especially relevant when a CPS investigation runs alongside a criminal one. "A parent can make a statement to a social worker believing they're simply cooperating with CPS, without realizing the same allegation may also be under investigation by law enforcement," she said. "Those overlapping cases require careful coordination, because a decision made in one proceeding can carry real consequences in the other."

Child Abuse Central Index Hearings

The firm also represents clients across Southern California in Child Abuse Central Index grievance hearings. CACI is the state's index of substantiated child abuse and severe neglect reports, and a person can be listed following a county investigation even without a criminal conviction. At a grievance hearing, Johnson-Norris challenges the evidence behind the county's finding and seeks to have the listing removed.

More Than Two Decades in Practice

Johnson-Norris began practicing California juvenile dependency law in 2002 and founded Johnson Criminal Law Group in September 2009. In total, the firm's attorneys have handled more than 30,000 legal matters and now represent families in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties, with an appellate practice that handles juvenile dependency appeals from courts statewide.

Johnson-Norris has been selected to Super Lawyers eight times and was recently named Face of Criminal Law by Orange Coast Magazine. She continues to personally handle dependency and CPS matters, while the firm's appellate work has grown to include a dedicated appellate attorney, allowing the practice to represent a family from the earliest stages of an investigation through trial and, when needed, appeal.

About Lauren Johnson-Norris

Lauren Johnson-Norris is a California CPS defense, juvenile dependency, CACI, and criminal defense attorney with 24 years of experience. She is the founding attorney of Johnson Criminal Law Group, has handled more than 2,500 juvenile dependency matters and 1,000 dependency appeals, and has served as appellate counsel in three published California dependency decisions.

About Johnson Criminal Law Group

Johnson Criminal Law Group is a Southern California law firm representing clients in CPS investigations, juvenile dependency proceedings, CACI grievance hearings, dependency appeals, and criminal defense. Founded by Lauren Johnson-Norris in 2009, the firm serves Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties and handles dependency appeals throughout California. Services are available in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

Media Contacts:

Craig Norris

Info@californiacriminaldefender.com

https://californiacriminaldefender.com/

SOURCE: Johnson Criminal Law Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/california-cps-and-juvenile-dependency-attorney-lauren-johnson-n-1214198