Mead Johnson welcomes today's unanimous jury verdict in the company's favor in the Inman case in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. This was the first bellwether case against Mead Johnson tried in the federal Multi-District Litigation (MDL) involving allegations concerning the cause of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), a serious gastrointestinal condition that primarily affects premature infants. With this decision, there are currently no outstanding jury verdicts in the overall NEC litigation against Mead Johnson, as juries in the state cases Collins and Whitfield ruled in our favor and the Illinois Appellate Court reversed the Watson decision.

For over 120 years, Mead Johnson has been dedicated to supporting the healthy development of babies through our science-backed pediatric nutrition products, and we continue to offer our deepest condolences to Ms. Inman and her family.

Today's verdict affirms Mead Johnson's view that the science doesn't support the claims here or in the litigation more broadly. We strongly reject any assertion that any of our products cause NEC, and we will continue to vigorously defend ourselves against all such claims in the interest of safeguarding the health of premature babies.

Specialized preterm hospital nutrition products provide essential, lifesaving nutrition to the most vulnerable infants when mother's or donor milk is unavailable or insufficient. Mead Johnson is committed to innovation that supports even the most complex of dietary needs for all babies. We stand behind the safety and efficacy of our specialized preterm hospital nutrition products, which neonatologists recommend when clinically appropriate as part of the standard of care in neonatal intensive care units.

For more information on Mead Johnson's specialized preterm hospital nutrition products and the NEC litigation, see here: https://www.pretermnutritionlitigation.com/.

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