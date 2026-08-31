Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2026) - M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) ("Mtron" or the "Company") today announced its participation at the Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference, taking place on September 9 - 10, 2026, in New York, New York. Cameron Pforr, Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Nossokoff, Vice President - Financial Reporting, will be attending the conference, delivering an investor presentation and participating in scheduled 1-on-1 meetings with investors.

Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Time: 11:05 A.M. Eastern Time

Location: The Westin New York Grand Central, 212 E 42nd St, New York, NY

Presenter: Cameron Pforr, Chief Executive Officer

More info: https://moodycapital.com/conference/

Management will speak to Mtron's continued momentum in the aerospace and defense, commercial avionics, and space sectors, including its products' use in radar, electronic warfare, commercial and defense-related airframes, precision guided munitions, drone/UAVs, and space and satellite systems. Mtron plays a key role in the U.S. national security space as a U.S.-based manufacturer of mission critical radio frequency components and solutions for both the U.S. Department of Defense as well those of our allied nations.

About the Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference

The Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference brings together public and private growth companies, pioneering innovators, investors, C-suite executives and industry professionals across biotechnology, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, healthcare technology and other growth industries. The two-day conference features company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, fireside chats, capital markets and financing panels, and networking opportunities with institutional investors and family offices.

About M-tron Industries, Inc.

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) was originally founded in 1965 and designs, manufactures and markets highly-engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, Mtron provides close support to its customers throughout our products' entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production and subsequent product upgrades. Mtron has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India. For more information, visit www.mtron.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312253