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PR Newswire
31.08.2026 22:42 Uhr
122 Leser
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Travel And Tour World to Cover 24 Major Travel Events Across the World in September 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel And Tour World (TTW) is expanding its global industry presence in September 2026 through media partnerships across 24 major events in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and North America. The programme spans tourism, aviation, hospitality, MICE (meetings and event industry), theme parks, luxury travel, attractions, wellness, technology and investment.

Connecting Journalism with Industry Leadership

TTW's media partnerships provide direct access to global travel leaders, executives and innovators. Through focused research, on-ground interviews and industry engagement, its editorial teams deliver news, analysis, Q&As and video coverage. Travel professionals attending these events are invited to connect with TTW for exclusive interviews and executive conversations.

Travel and Tour World's onsite journalists and correspondents across the world conduct exclusive face-to-face video interviews directly from event show floors. They engage tourism leaders, airline executives, hospitality decision-makers, investors, innovators and industry stalwarts, capturing first-hand and exclusive insights, thoughts and perspectives, shaping future of travel.

"September brings together critical conversations across tourism, aviation, hospitality, technology, investment and destination development. For Travel And Tour World, these partnerships create direct access to the leaders and organisations driving change. Our focus is to move beyond conventional event coverage, capture the thinking behind major decisions and bring stronger context to our global readers. As travel becomes more interconnected and competitive, TTW remains committed to credible journalism built on direct engagement, industry insight and meaningful conversations," says Anup Kumar Keshan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Travel And Tour World.

Upcoming Media Partnerships in September 2026

Event Name

Date

Place

Health & Wellness Conference & Expo

Sept 4-6

Philippines

WTM Riyadh

Sept 8-10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Egypt International Airshow

Sept 8-10

El Alamein, Egypt

Future Travel Experience

Sept 8-10

Dallas, Texas




IFSA Global EXPO 2026

Sept 8-10

Dallas, Texas

9th Hospitality Philippines Conference

Sept 9-10

Marriott Manila

9th Aviation Africa Summit and Exhibition

Sept 9-10

Nairobi, Kenya

THINC Indonesia

Sept 9-10

Bali, Indonesia

Customer Connect Expo

Sept 9-10

Atlanta, USA

ASEAN Patio Pool Spa

Sept 10-12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

ASEAN Garden Living Expo

Sept 10-12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

ATM Dubai

Sept 14-17

Dubai, UAE

Hotel & Hospitality Expo Saudi Arabia

Sept 15-17

Saudi Arabia

Seatrade Cruise Med

Sept 16-17

Spain

RAK Business Festival

Sept 16-17

RAK, UAE

IHIF Asia

Sept 16-18

Hong Kong

Connection Luxury

Sept 20-23

London, UK

IAAPA Expo Europe

Sept 21-25

Excel London

IT&CM Asia

Sept 22-24

Bangkok, Thailand

Passenger Terminal Expo

Sept 23-24

Singapore

Istanbul Tourism Fair

Sept 24-25

Istanbul

HORECA EXPO GEORGIA

Sept 24-26

Tbilisi, Georgia

Foodtec Cambodia

Sept 28-30

Cambodia

FHS World

Sept 29-Oct 1

Dubai, UAE

TTW to Take Its Global Media Partnerships Across 24 Major Events in September

September 2026 will place Travel And Tour World (TTW) at the centre of global travel through 24 media partnerships across 16 countries and territories. From WTM Spotlight Riyadh, Arabian Travel Market Dubai and FHS World to Future Travel Experience Global, Aviation AFRICA Summit, IHIF Asia, Seatrade Cruise Med, IAAPA Expo Europe and IT&CM Asia & CTW APAC, TTW will engage directly with tourism boards, airlines, airports, hotel groups, investors, technology companies and destination leaders.

Earlier, Travel And Tour World has published TTW Announces Top 30 Travel Solution Cards in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026 TTW Presents the Top 50 Travel Solution Cards in the World for 2026, Travel And Tour World Ranks Top 30 Solo Travel Destinations in Americas & Caribbean for 2026, TTW Unveils the Top 50 Best Solo Travel Destinations in the World for 2026, TTW Unveils the Top 30 Beach Travel Destinations in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026, TTW Releases the Top 50 Beach Travel Destinations in the World for 2026

About Travel And Tour World (TTW)

Travel and Tour World (TTW) is a premier global digital travel media platform reaching over 25 million readers worldwide across 104 regional platforms in European, Asian, African, Middle East and Indian languages. Since 2009, TTW has been a trusted source of travel and tourism industry news, intelligence, and trend analysis. Through insightful content, reliable information, and effective communication, TTW delivers valuable perspectives that support informed decision-making and inspire modern travellers worldwide.

Media Contact:
Tuhin Sarkar
+1 917-677-7753
Travel and Tour World
pr@travelandtourworld.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/travel-and-tour-world-to-cover-24-major-travel-events-across-the-world-in-september-2026-302865345.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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