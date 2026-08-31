Travel And Tour World to Cover 24 Major Travel Events Across the World in September 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel And Tour World (TTW) is expanding its global industry presence in September 2026 through media partnerships across 24 major events in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and North America. The programme spans tourism, aviation, hospitality, MICE (meetings and event industry), theme parks, luxury travel, attractions, wellness, technology and investment.

Connecting Journalism with Industry Leadership

TTW's media partnerships provide direct access to global travel leaders, executives and innovators. Through focused research, on-ground interviews and industry engagement, its editorial teams deliver news, analysis, Q&As and video coverage. Travel professionals attending these events are invited to connect with TTW for exclusive interviews and executive conversations.

Travel and Tour World's onsite journalists and correspondents across the world conduct exclusive face-to-face video interviews directly from event show floors. They engage tourism leaders, airline executives, hospitality decision-makers, investors, innovators and industry stalwarts, capturing first-hand and exclusive insights, thoughts and perspectives, shaping future of travel.

"September brings together critical conversations across tourism, aviation, hospitality, technology, investment and destination development. For Travel And Tour World, these partnerships create direct access to the leaders and organisations driving change. Our focus is to move beyond conventional event coverage, capture the thinking behind major decisions and bring stronger context to our global readers. As travel becomes more interconnected and competitive, TTW remains committed to credible journalism built on direct engagement, industry insight and meaningful conversations," says Anup Kumar Keshan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Travel And Tour World.

Upcoming Media Partnerships in September 2026

Event Name Date Place Health & Wellness Conference & Expo Sept 4-6 Philippines WTM Riyadh Sept 8-10 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Egypt International Airshow Sept 8-10 El Alamein, Egypt Future Travel Experience Sept 8-10 Dallas, Texas





IFSA Global EXPO 2026 Sept 8-10 Dallas, Texas 9th Hospitality Philippines Conference Sept 9-10 Marriott Manila 9th Aviation Africa Summit and Exhibition Sept 9-10 Nairobi, Kenya THINC Indonesia Sept 9-10 Bali, Indonesia Customer Connect Expo Sept 9-10 Atlanta, USA ASEAN Patio Pool Spa Sept 10-12 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia ASEAN Garden Living Expo Sept 10-12 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia ATM Dubai Sept 14-17 Dubai, UAE Hotel & Hospitality Expo Saudi Arabia Sept 15-17 Saudi Arabia Seatrade Cruise Med Sept 16-17 Spain RAK Business Festival Sept 16-17 RAK, UAE IHIF Asia Sept 16-18 Hong Kong Connection Luxury Sept 20-23 London, UK IAAPA Expo Europe Sept 21-25 Excel London IT&CM Asia Sept 22-24 Bangkok, Thailand Passenger Terminal Expo Sept 23-24 Singapore Istanbul Tourism Fair Sept 24-25 Istanbul HORECA EXPO GEORGIA Sept 24-26 Tbilisi, Georgia Foodtec Cambodia Sept 28-30 Cambodia FHS World Sept 29-Oct 1 Dubai, UAE

TTW to Take Its Global Media Partnerships Across 24 Major Events in September

September 2026 will place Travel And Tour World (TTW) at the centre of global travel through 24 media partnerships across 16 countries and territories. From WTM Spotlight Riyadh, Arabian Travel Market Dubai and FHS World to Future Travel Experience Global, Aviation AFRICA Summit, IHIF Asia, Seatrade Cruise Med, IAAPA Expo Europe and IT&CM Asia & CTW APAC, TTW will engage directly with tourism boards, airlines, airports, hotel groups, investors, technology companies and destination leaders.

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About Travel And Tour World (TTW)

Travel and Tour World (TTW) is a premier global digital travel media platform reaching over 25 million readers worldwide across 104 regional platforms in European, Asian, African, Middle East and Indian languages. Since 2009, TTW has been a trusted source of travel and tourism industry news, intelligence, and trend analysis. Through insightful content, reliable information, and effective communication, TTW delivers valuable perspectives that support informed decision-making and inspire modern travellers worldwide.

Media Contact:

Tuhin Sarkar

+1 917-677-7753

Travel and Tour World

pr@travelandtourworld.com

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