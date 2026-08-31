Dura Sverige AB: Dura publishes interim report for the second quarter of 2026

Dura delivers strong growth in the second quarter and enters the Norwegian market through the acquisition of KTV Group.

Net sales for the second quarter amounted to 296.5 MSEK (204.8) and EBIT to 31.5 MSEK (36.0), impacted by one-time expenses of 9 MSEK. EBITDA amounted to 42.1 MSEK (40.5), corresponding to a margin of 14 percent (20). Profit before tax amounted to 18.8 MSEK (28.3).



On a pro forma basis, revenue for the rolling twelve-month period increased by 23 percent to 972.2 MSEK (787.9), while adjusted EBITDA increased to 123.2 MSEK (95.7). Net leverage stood at 2.87x at the end of the quarter, providing headroom to the Group's covenants.

During the quarter, Dura finalized the acquisition of KTV Group AS, based in Bergen, Norway - marking the Group's first acquisition outside Sweden and its entry into the Norwegian market.

CEO Niclas Winberg comments:

"We delivered another strong quarter of execution, with net sales up 23% on a pro forma rolling twelve-month basis and continued healthy profitability. Our continued focus on customer satisfaction and operational excellence drove improved delivery across the Group. We also took an important step in our expansion strategy by entering the Norwegian market through KTV Group, and with an active acquisition pipeline, we enter the second half of the year well positioned to continue growing together with new and existing entrepreneurs."

The report is published in English.

For more information, please contact:

Niclas Winberg

CEO

niclas@duragroup.se

+46 73 578 50 14

Alexander Singer

CFO

alexander@duragroup.se

+46 73 402 51 86

This information is information that Dura is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-31 22:30 CEST.