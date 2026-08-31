TapTravel Nordic AB (publ): TapTravel Nordic AB(publ) - Q2 Report

TapTravel Nordic AB(publ) publishes Q2 report for 2026

TapTravel Nordic AB (publ) presents 2026 Q2 quarterly report

Summary of the period April - June 2026

• Total revenue 166 477 KSEK (181 390 KSEK)

• EBITDA 5 382 KSEK (11 332 KSEK)

• Operating result 2 045 KSEK (-6 723 KSEK)

• Cash flow 1 920 KSEK (-6 789 KSEK)

• Cash position 4% (7%)



CEO Johan Nyrén comments

During Q2, the company continued to develop its customer offering and digital processes. The target of a minimum 90% digital conversion rate has been reached for new customer implementations, enabling further cost adjustments in FTEs, licences and other operating expenses. AI-based functionality is being introduced across internal support functions, and together these initiatives are expected to reduce operating costs further over the coming quarters. Sales were slightly below budget due to lower travel demand, particularly to the United States, and the quarter includes one-off restructuring costs. Improving cash flow remains a key priority: working capital was challenging, mainly within public-sector contracts using travel accounts, and discussions with major suppliers are ongoing to improve the Group's working capital position. The company's white-label sites were completed during the quarter and will be rolled out to new key customers and partners during the remainder of 2026.

Contacts



CEO Johan Nyrén

Johan.Nyren@bigtravel.se

TapTravel Nordic AB

+46 (0)771 - 10 20 20

Box: 24028

104 50 Stockholm

www.taptravel.se

About Us



TapTravel Nordic AB (publ) ("BIG Travel") is Sweden's largest online tech-enabled disruptor within public sector and corporate travelling, catering to the high demands of its blue-chip customer base.

TapTravel Nordic AB is owner of BIG Travel Sweden

This information is information that TapTravel Nordic AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-31 18:45 CEST.