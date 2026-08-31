OSL Group Announces 2026 Interim Results: Payment Business Drives Core Revenue, Forging Leading Global Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure

OSL Group has become the world's largest stablecoin payment infrastructure company by B2B stablecoin payment transaction volume

Total revenue reached HK$55.813 billion, up 65.8% year-on-year, with the payment business accounting for 88% of total revenue

USDGO, an enterprise stablecoin, became the sixth-largest compliant stablecoin by circulating supply globally within six months of launch

HONG KONG, Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSL Group (HKEX:863) (OSL), a global stablecoin payment and trading platform, today announced its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2026. The Group's business sustained strong growth, total transaction volume reached a new high, and OSL has become the world's largest stablecoin payment infrastructure company by B2B stablecoin payment transaction volume.

Financial Highlights:

Total revenue: HK$55.813 billion, up 65.8% year-on-year;

HK$55.813 billion, up 65.8% year-on-year; Payment business revenue: HK$49.083 billion, up 69.3% year-on-year;

HK$49.083 billion, up 69.3% year-on-year; Payment business as a share of total revenue: 88%;

88%; Total transaction volume: HK$172.0 billion, up 241.3% year-on-year;

HK$172.0 billion, up 241.3% year-on-year; Revenue from outside Asia-Pacific: HK$7.8 billion, up 10 times year-on-year;

HK$7.8 billion, up 10 times year-on-year; Adjusted non-IFRS income*: HK$331 million, up 75.5% year-on-year.

Kevin Cui, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of OSL Group, said:

"Despite a significant market correction in the first half of this year, OSL Group's transaction volume and revenue both reached new highs. This validates something we have always believed in and invested behind: OSL's business is not tied to short-term speculation driven by token price swings - it is built to deliver next-generation stablecoin financial infrastructure that can endure through market cycles.

Just 18 months after announcing our strategic upgrade, OSL Group has become the world's largest stablecoin payment infrastructure company by B2B stablecoin payment volume. This is not the finish line, but a new starting point for delivering on our long-term commitments and goals.

As the transformative waves of stablecoins and artificial intelligence reshape the era, OSL Group will continue to uphold its compliance-first principles and customer-first philosophy, building the bridge between traditional finance and digital assets, and becoming a new cornerstone of the future payments and financial system."

Stablecoin Payment Strategy Upgrade Delivers Strong Results

Since implementing and completing its strategic upgrade in 2025, OSL has continued to expand its business boundaries from licensed digital asset exchange services into stablecoin payments. In 2025, OSL became the world's largest stablecoin payment infrastructure company by B2B stablecoin payment volume, with US$12.3 billion in B2B stablecoin payment volume for the full year**.

In February 2026, OSL officially launched USDGO, a compliant enterprise US dollar stablecoin. USDGO is issued by Anchorage Digital Bank, N.A., the first federally chartered crypto bank in the United States, with OSL serving as its brand operator and distributor. Within just four months of launch, USDGO's circulation surpassed US$800 million; by August 2026, six months after launch, its circulation exceeded US$1.2 billion, representing more than a 24-fold increase from the initial US$50 million. USDGO now ranks among the top six compliant stablecoins globally by market capitalization, and is the largest USD-pegged compliant stablecoin operated by an Asian stablecoin operator, measured by circulating supply***.

During the reporting period, OSL also launched OSL AgentPay, a stablecoin payment infrastructure for AI agents. Supporting multiple stablecoins and multiple payment protocols, it is designed to help developers' AI agents achieve automated, end-to-end autonomous payment flows.

Expanding Compliance Footprint and Strengthening Global Licensing Network

OSL completed its acquisition of Banxa Holdings Inc ("Banxa"), a leading global Web3 payment service provider, in January 2026, and has since successfully completed the strategic integration of Banxa. The acquisition not only expanded OSL's revenue sources but also helped the Group secure several important licenses, broaden its business footprint, and further extend its customer base to Europe, North America, and Australia.

During the reporting period, OSL also obtained a European Union Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) license granted by the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA), enabling it to passport its regulated crypto-asset services across all 30 member states of the European Economic Area (EEA) under the single-license passporting mechanism. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has also granted OSL an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL), enabling it to provide institutional-grade digital asset, payment, and custody services to Australian wholesale clients.

The integration of Banxa, together with OSL's existing licensing footprint and banking relationships, provides a solid foundation for the Group to further build its global compliance network and expand into new payment channels.

Building the Next-Generation Financial Market Infrastructure for Stablecoin

Looking ahead, OSL will continue to deepen its stablecoin payment infrastructure capabilities and consolidate its global industry leadership across six key areas: broaden stablecoin product offerings, drive USDGO adoption, further invest in next-generation financial market infrastructure for stablecoin, embrace the AI-driven agentic economy, drive operational efficiency enhancements, and pursue accretive global M&A opportunities.

Remarks:

*Adjusted non-IFRS income represents realized revenue after excluding net gains/losses on digital assets used to facilitate digital asset trading services, and changes in the fair value of digital assets.

**Source: Frost & Sullivan

***Source: DefiLlama

Click here for the Infographic for OSL Group's 2026 Interim Results

About OSL Group

OSL Group (HKEX: 863) is a global stablecoin payment and trading platform that strives to provide compliant and efficient digital financial infrastructure services globally, empowering enterprises, financial institutions and individuals to seamlessly exchange, pay, trade, and settle between fiat and digital currencies. Grounded in the core values of Open, Secure, and Licensed, it is committed to building a more efficient ecosystem that connects global markets and enables instant, seamless and compliant value movement worldwide.For media inquiries, please contact: media@osl.com

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, and shall not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, invitation, recommendation, or inducement to buy, sell, subscribe for, or otherwise deal in any digital assets, securities, or financial products. It does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax, accounting, or other professional advice and should not be relied upon as such. The views, statements, and information contained herein do not necessarily reflect the official positions or commitments of OSL Group or any of its affiliates. Any descriptions of products, services, promotions, or programmes are for general reference only.Participation in any products, services, or promotions mentioned is subject to applicable terms, conditions, and regulatory requirements. This article may contain forward-looking statements or indicative information. Actual outcomes may differ materially, and OSL Group assumes no obligation to update such information.