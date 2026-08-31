Lifeward Ltd.: Lifeward Appoints Josh Hexter Interim Chief Executive Officer and Rami Aviram Chief Financial Officer

HUDSON, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeward Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFWD) ("Lifeward" or the "Company"), a diversified biomedical innovation company with a portfolio of commercialized neurorehabilitation products and a biomedical pipeline, today announced the appointment of Josh Hexter as Interim Chief Executive Officer effective September 1, 2026 and Rami Aviram as Chief Financial Officer effective November 1, 2026.

Hexter succeeds Mark Grant, who has chosen to leave Lifeward to pursue other opportunities after leading the development and implementation of the Company's current commercial strategy. Grant will serve as a consultant with the Company through September 30, 2026 to work closely with Hexter and the leadership team to ensure a smooth transition.

Lifeward enters this leadership transition with growing commercial momentum and a strategy focused on scaling its rehabilitation business through its established reimbursement infrastructure and capital-efficient distribution model. In the second quarter of 2026, revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $6.6 million, the Company's strongest quarterly revenue performance since the fourth quarter of 2024, with ReWalkPersonal Exoskeleton sales increasing 13% and AlterGproduct and service revenue increasing 25%.

"Mark, Almog and the entire Lifeward team have done an outstanding job establishing the foundation for the Company's next stage of growth," said Avi Gabay, Chairman of Lifeward. "The Company's second-quarter performance provides tangible evidence of that progress, and we thank them for their leadership and important contributions."

Mark Grant, outgoing Chief Executive Officer of Lifeward, commented, "When I joined Lifeward, my priority was building the commercial foundation to scale the business: strengthening our reimbursement capabilities, expanding our distribution model and positioning the Company with the capital to execute its growth strategy. With that foundation in place and delivering results, I have decided to pursue other opportunities. I am proud of what our team accomplished and confident Josh, Rami and the Board will build on this momentum."

Hexter brings nearly three decades of leadership, business development, operations and management experience in the life sciences industry. His experience includes serving as Chief Operating and Business Officer of Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Chief Business Officer of BrainsWay, Executive Director of Corporate In-Licensing at BioLineRx, and leadership roles in private equity and venture capital. He also founded and served as Chief Executive Officer of Biosensor Systems Design.

"Lifeward has reached an important point in its development, with the commercial infrastructure, reimbursement foundation and distribution strategy in place to support a much larger business," said Josh Hexter, incoming Interim Chief Executive Officer of Lifeward. "Mark built Lifeward's commercial and reimbursement infrastructure and successfully expanded its distribution model, putting the Company in a strong position to scale from here. My priority as Interim CEO will be to build on the Company's established commercial execution strategy and leverage Lifeward's platform across its growing portfolio of rehabilitation technologies."

Aviram brings a track record of building finance functions at global technology and medical device companies through periods of growth. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Beewise, a robotics, artificial intelligence and computer vision company. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer of ENDYMED Medical and held senior finance leadership positions at Syneron-Candela. Aviram is a certified public accountant and holds a B.Sc. in Information Systems and Economics and an M.A. in Economics from the University of Haifa.

About Lifeward

Lifeward is a global innovator focused on advancing medical technologies and biomedical solutions that improve lives. The Company's established portfolio includes market-leading neurorehabilitation technologies such as the ReWalkExoskeleton, AlterGAnti-Gravity system, MyoCycleFES System, and ReStoreExo-Suit. These solutions span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, deploying the most advanced robotics and AI technologies to restore full health and quality of life to a broadening patient population. The Company is now executing a strategic evolution into a diversified biomedical company, expanding beyond rehabilitation and into high-value therapeutic platforms. This includes its Protein Oral Delivery (POD) platform, designed to enable oral delivery of biologic drugs, with lead candidate ORMD-0801 (oral insulin) targeting a large and underserved diabetes market.

Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the Lifeward mission and product portfolio, please visit GoLifeward.com.

Lifeward, ReWalk, ReStoreand AlterGare registered trademarks of Lifeward Ltd. and/or its affiliates.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding the Company's future performance and other statements that are not statements of historical fact and, in some cases, may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "should," "would," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. For example, when the Company discusses its momentum, strategy, potential growth and ability to identify a permanent chief executive officer, it is using forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: management's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future including, without limitation, statements regarding: the future operations of Lifeward, including research and development activities; the nature, strategy and focus of Lifeward; Lifeward's ability to successfully integrate Oratech Pharmaceuticals Ltd. into its organization and realize the anticipated benefits therefrom; anticipated clinical drug development activities and related timelines, and other clinical results; the sufficiency of post-transaction resources to support the advancement of Lifeward's pipeline through certain milestones and the time period over which Lifeward's post-transaction capital resources will be sufficient to fund its anticipated operations; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the strategic transaction; expected timing and results of the ORMD-0801 clinical trial; legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments; the acceptance of the ReWalk 7 Personal Exoskeleton by healthcare professionals and patients; uncertainties associated with future clinical trials and the clinical development process, the product development process and FDA regulatory submission review and approval process; the Company's ability to have sufficient funds to meet certain future capital requirements, which could impair the Company's efforts to develop and commercialize existing and new products; the Company's ability to maintain and grow its reputation and the market acceptance of its products; the Company's ability to achieve reimbursement from third-party payors, including CMS, for its products; the Company's limited operating history and its ability to leverage its sales, marketing and training infrastructure; the Company's expectations as to its clinical research program and clinical results; the Company's expectations regarding future growth, including its ability to increase sales in its existing geographic markets and expand to new markets; the Company's ability to continue to operate as a going concern; the Company's ability to obtain certain components of its products from third-party suppliers and its continued access to its product manufacturers; the Company's ability to navigate any difficulties associated with moving production of its AlterG Anti-Gravity Systems to a contract manufacturer and transitioning the manufacturing of its ReWalk products to its in-house manufacturer; the Company's ability to improve its products and develop new products; the Company's compliance with medical device reporting regulations to report adverse events involving the Company's products, which could result in voluntary corrective actions or enforcement actions such as mandatory recalls, and the potential impact of such adverse events on the Company's ability to market and sell its products; the Company's ability to gain and maintain regulatory approvals; the Company's ability to maintain adequate protection of its intellectual property and to avoid violation of the intellectual property rights of others; the risk of a cybersecurity attack or breach of the Company's IT systems significantly disrupting its business operations; the Company's ability to use effectively the proceeds of its offerings of securities; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from the statements contained herein may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact:

Almog Adar

Chief Financial Officer

Lifeward



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