West Coast Community Bancorp Files SEC Form 10 in Preparation for Nasdaq Uplist

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Coast Community Bancorp (the "Company") (OTCQX: WCCB), the parent company of West Coast Community Bank, today announced that it has filed a Registration Statement on Form 10 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to register its common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act").

The filing of the Registration Statement follows the Company's application to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq").

Filing the Form 10 marks an important milestone for the Company. Upon the effectiveness of the Registration Statement, the Company will be subject to the reporting requirements of the Exchange Act, which will provide shareholders with enhanced disclosures about the Company that it believes will increase transparency. The Company also believes the proposed SEC registration and uplisting from the OTCQX Best Market to Nasdaq will increase visibility within the investment community and improve access to capital and liquidity for shareholders.

The Registration Statement has not been declared effective by the SEC. The Registration Statement will become effective following the formal conclusion of the SEC's review. An effective Registration Statement is a required step of the Nasdaq uplisting process. The Company's common stock will continue to trade on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol "WCCB" until the Company is able to uplist to Nasdaq.

ABOUT WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANK AND WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANCORP

Founded in 2004, West Coast Community Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of West Coast Community Bancorp, a bank holding company. The Bank is a top-rated, locally operated and full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, Calif. with branches in Aptos, Capitola, King City, Monterey, Salinas, San Jose, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. West Coast Community Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The Bank also is an SBA Preferred Lending Partner. As a full-service bank, West Coast Community Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, asset-based lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, West Coast Community Bank supports regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local nonprofit organizations. Visit www.wccb.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected effectiveness of the Company's Registration Statement on Form 10 and uplisting of the Company's common stock to the Nasdaq Capital Market and the potential benefits of such registration and listing. Words such as "believe," "expect," "estimate," "project," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "predicts," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements; however, the absence of these words does not mean the statements are not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the Company's ability to secure effectiveness of the Form 10 and satisfy, or continue to satisfy, Nasdaq listing requirements and successfully uplist to Nasdaq, regulatory developments, economic conditions, interest rate changes, and competitive pressures and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those discussed in the Company's Registration Statement on Form 10. Any anticipated benefits of the uplisting of the Company's common stock to the Nasdaq Capital Market are subject to market conditions and other factors outside of the Company's control and no assurance can be given as to the effect that the uplisting may have on the price or trading volume of its common stock or on the liquidity of an investment in its common stock. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. West Coast Community Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.