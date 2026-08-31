Radiant Logistics, Inc.: Radiant Logistics Names Industry Veteran David Buss As Chief Operating Officer

RENTON, Wash., Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), today announced the appointment of David Buss as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer ("COO"). Mr. Buss brings more than 30 years of executive leadership in transportation and logistics, with experience directing complex operations, strategic planning, business development and M&A diligence and integration. As COO of the parent company, Buss will partner closely with Radiant's business unit leaders to support continued growth of the Company's existing platform, and the diligence and integration efforts associated with Radiant's ongoing acquisition initiatives. He will report to Founder and CEO Bohn Crain.

Mr. Buss most recently served as Chief Executive Officer, North America Cluster for DB Schenker, where he led the U.S. division and coordinated business unit and commercial offerings across the organization, helping improve operating margin by more than 200% over a five-year period. He was subsequently promoted into the newly created North America Cluster leadership role and also served on the integration steering committee for the company's acquisition of USA Truck, completed in September 2022.

Prior to DB Schenker, Buss served as Chief Operating Officer of STG Logistics, where he led operational due diligence on three acquisitions and the integration of seven acquisitions, helping build a $380 million independent outsourcing company serving the logistics and transportation industry. He was also a driving force behind new revenue and margin-improvement initiatives that delivered more than $20 million in value creation.

Earlier in his career, Buss held senior leadership roles including Area Vice President, US & Canada Freight Forwarding at UTI Worldwide, Executive Vice President of Global Development at Panther Premium Logistics, an ArcBest Company, Vice President of Global Operations at AIT Worldwide Logistics, Director of Business Development at Expeditors International, and Vice President of Business Development at Eagle Global Logistics (now CEVA Logistics).

Buss steps into the COO role at a time when Radiant's platform spans a broad and growing range of service capabilities, including domestic and international freight forwarding, truck and rail brokerage and value-added supply chain services including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing. These capabilities are increasingly connected through Navegate, the Company's proprietary global trade management and collaboration platform, providing Radiant and its customers with greater visibility and coordination across the supply chain.

"Dave is a proven operator with an exceptional track record of driving financial performance, leading large-scale M&A integrations and building high-performing teams across our industry," said Crain. "Our U.S. Forwarding, U.S. Brokerage and Canadian teams are all well positioned to support acquisition opportunities within their respective platforms. Combined with our recently renewed $200 million credit facility and existing $150 million equity shelf, we are in a strong position to accelerate both our organic growth and acquisition initiatives. Dave's operating leadership will help ensure we have the right structure and discipline across the organization to capitalize on those opportunities as we continue to scale."

"I am excited to join Radiant and to partner with Bohn and our talented leadership team," said Buss. "Radiant has built a broad, connected platform bringing together forwarding, brokerage and value-added logistics services, backed by the scale and technology to compete with the largest players in the industry. That breadth of capability, paired with the Company's strong balance sheet and history of successful acquisitions, creates a real opportunity to drive growth. I look forward to bringing my experience in operations and M&A integration to help our teams turn that opportunity into results."

Mr. Buss holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from California State University, Long Beach and a Juris Doctorate from Thomas Jefferson School of Law. He is a licensed attorney in California.

About Radiant Logistics, Inc.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) operates as a third-party logistics company, providing technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services primarily to customers in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service officering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding along with truck and rail brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufactures, distributors and retailers, which it supports from an extensive network of Radiant and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.