Kazia Therapeutics Limited Announces Oversubscribed Closing of Up to $120 Million Public Offering

Company to host a corporate update call Tuesday, September 1st at 8:00am ET

SYDNEY, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) ("Kazia" or the "Company"), an oncology-focused biotechnology company developing therapies that selectively reprogram cancer biology, restore anti-tumor immunity and overcome treatment resistance, today announced the closing of its previously announced oversubscribed, tranched registered public offering (the "Offering") generating approximately $40 million in upfront gross proceeds. Both clinical milestone-linked warrant tranches were priced at premiums to the $15.50 offering price, with exercise prices of $17.825 per ADS, a 15% premium, tied to the Company's Stage IV triple-negative breast cancer ("TNBC") data readout, and $19.375 per ADS, a 25% premium, tied to the Company's HR+/HER2- breast cancer data readout. If all milestone-linked warrants are exercised in full, the Offering would provide Kazia with approximately $80 million in additional gross proceeds, for total potential gross proceeds of approximately $120 million.

The Offering consisted of (i) 2,580,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing five hundred (500) ordinary shares of the Company, no par value per share, or in lieu of ADSs to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase ADSs, (ii) accompanying Series A Warrants to purchase up to 2,243,478 ADSs (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), exercisable immediately at a purchase price of $17.825 per ADS, expiring upon the earlier of 30 days following the Company's Stage IV triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) data readout, expected in the second half of 2027, or the five-year anniversary of issuance, and (iii) accompanying Series B Warrants to purchase up to 2,064,000 ADSs (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), exercisable immediately at a purchase price of $19.375 per ADS, expiring upon the earlier of 30 days following the Company's HR+/HER2- data readout, expected in the first half of 2028, or the five-year anniversary of issuance. All securities in the Offering were sold by Kazia.

The combined public offering price was $15.50 per ADS together with its accompanying Series A and Series B Warrants, and $15.4999 (equal to the combined public offering price per ADS and accompanying warrants less $0.0001) for each pre-funded warrant together with its accompanying Series A and Series B Warrants. Gross proceeds to Kazia at closing were approximately $40 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and offering expenses.

The Offering included participation from new and existing institutional investors, including ADAR1 Capital Management, Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Lynx1 Capital Management, Marshall Wace, and Pointillist Family Office.

Leerink Partners and Guggenheim Securities acted as joint bookrunning managers, BTIG and Needham & Company acted as lead managers, and Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. acted as co-manager for the Offering.

Kazia intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering primarily to fund clinical development of paxalisib, including ongoing and planned studies in triple-negative breast cancer, HR+/HER2- breast cancer, and pMMR colorectal cancer, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Corporate Update Call

Kazia Therapeutics will host a corporate update conference call on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, at 8:00am ET. A link to the webcast of the conference call will be available on the Kazia website at https://www.kaziatx.com/investors/news-and-events/ir-calendar or click here. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4018 (U.S.) or 1-201-689-8471 (international), using Conference ID: 13762519.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KZIA) is an oncology-focused drug development company, based in Sydney, Australia. The Company's lead asset, paxalisib, is an investigational brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat multiple forms of cancer. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016, paxalisib is or has been the subject of over 15 clinical trials. A completed Phase 2/3 study in glioblastoma (GBM AGILE) was reported in 2024, and discussions are ongoing for designing and executing a pivotal registrational study in pursuit of a standard approval. Other clinical trials involving paxalisib are ongoing in advanced breast cancer, brain metastases, diffuse midline gliomas, and primary central nervous system lymphoma, with several of these trials having reported encouraging interim data. Paxalisib was granted Orphan Drug Designation for glioblastoma by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February 2018, and Fast Track Designation (FTD) for glioblastoma in August 2020. Paxalisib was also granted FTD in July 2023 for the treatment of solid tumor brain metastases harboring PI3K pathway mutations in combination with radiation therapy. Additionally, paxalisib was granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma in August 2020 and for atypical teratoid/rhabdoid tumors in June 2022 and July 2022, respectively. Kazia is also developing EVT801, a small molecule inhibitor of VEGFR3, which was licensed from Evotec SE in April 2021. In addition to its clinical-stage programs, Kazia is advancing NDL2, a potentially first-in-class intracellular PD-L1 protein degrader program targeting a newly identified mechanism of immunotherapy resistance and metastatic progression, as well as MSETC, a potentially first-in-class SETDB1 inhibitor program intended to restore immune signaling in tumors that have become resistant to immunotherapy, including checkpoint inhibitors. Both programs are currently in preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.kaziatx.com or follow us on X @KaziaTx.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Offering and the potential gross proceeds therefrom, including the exercise of the Series A Warrants and Series B Warrants; the Company's ability to achieve clinical milestones, including the Stage IV TNBC and HR+/HER2- data readouts that may trigger warrant exercise periods; the Company's intended use of proceeds; and the Company's plans for clinical development of paxalisib. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "could," "should," "estimates," "projects," "potential," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to complete the Offering; the Company's ability to achieve clinical milestones, including the Stage IV TNBC and HR+/HER2- data readouts that trigger warrant exercise periods; risks associated with the conduct of clinical trials and regulatory approvals; volatility in the price of the Company's ADSs and warrants; general economic and market conditions; and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements.

For a more complete discussion of risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Kazia Therapeutics Limited