Cango Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading Bitcoin miner leveraging its global operations to develop an integrated energy and AI compute platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter of 2026 Financial and Operational Highlights

Financial Performance: Even as the broader mining industry weighed on revenue, the Company continued to advance its diversification strategy through EcoHash's commercial progress and disciplined cost management. In the second quarter of 2026, the Company generated total revenue of US$50.8 million, primarily driven by US$47.4 million from its Bitcoin mining business. The Company reported a net loss of US$81.6 million, primarily driven by non-cash impairment and disposal losses on the mining machines. As of the end of the period, the Company held 1,056 Bitcoins as digital asset reserves, with long-term debt of US$31.2 million, reflecting an improved balance sheet structure.

Even as the broader mining industry weighed on revenue, the Company continued to advance its diversification strategy through EcoHash's commercial progress and disciplined cost management. In the second quarter of 2026, the Company generated total revenue of US$50.8 million, primarily driven by US$47.4 million from its Bitcoin mining business. The Company reported a net loss of US$81.6 million, primarily driven by non-cash impairment and disposal losses on the mining machines. As of the end of the period, the Company held 1,056 Bitcoins as digital asset reserves, with long-term debt of US$31.2 million, reflecting an improved balance sheet structure. Mining Operations and Costs: To reinforce its disciplined cost management, the Company continued to actively right-size its mining operations, disposing of machines with lower marginal efficiency and partially executing a leasing model. Total operating hashrate reached 27.58 EH/s, comprising 19.84 EH/s of self-mining capacity and 7.74 EH/s of leased hashrate capacity as of June 30, 2026. During the quarter, the Company mined 656 Bitcoins. The improved fleet mix and disciplined execution drove an approximately 5% sequential reduction in average cash cost per Bitcoin, which declined to US$73,313. The Company also started to selectively execute a hedging strategy to mitigate the impact of price volatility on operations.

Mr. Paul Yu, Chief Executive Officer of Cango, said, "In our Bitcoin mining business, we continue to focus on unit economics rather than scale. At the same time, we continued to deliver on our AI modular build at our LN mining site. The Georgia site completed conversion in early July and the infrastructure is now capable of supporting up to 3 megawatts, with scope for future expansion. Container units have been delivered and installed on site, and GPU hardware has been procured and is arriving in staged batches to support a phased ramp-up. In the future, we intend to pursue two business models. The first is bare-metal GPU hosting, using our infrastructure to offer a standardized deployment environment. The second is colocation, intended to enhance overall infrastructure utilization. Our Georgia site is in the process of onboarding customers, with revenue expected to be recognized in the third quarter. To support customers who require proximity-based deployment, we have begun to operate test nodes in Texas and on the West Coast as part of our phased ramp-up. Looking ahead, we continue to evaluate potential new sites and the possibility of self-build facilities."

Mr. Simon Tang, Chief Financial Officer of Cango, stated, "During the quarter, we recorded a net loss of US$81.6 million, mainly driven by non-cash impairment and disposal losses on our mining machines. During the quarter, we also launched a Bitcoin hedging program designed to manage our exposure to Bitcoin price volatility and enhance the predictability of operating cash flows. We intend to use hedging strictly as a risk management tool, not for speculative purposes. Related short-term positions are reflected on our balance sheet and will be adjusted as we continue to execute this program in a disciplined manner."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results from Continuing Operations

REVENUES

During the quarter, total revenues were US$50.8 million, including US$47.4 million from Bitcoin mining and US$3.4 million from other revenues. Compared with the first quarter of 2026, total revenue decreased approximately 50%, primarily reflecting the Company's proactive reduction of operating hashrate as it phased out older, less efficient S19 series mining machines and transitioned some capacity to a hosted leasing model. While this strategic adjustment temporarily impacted top-line revenue, it resulted in lower operating costs and an improved overall cash flow profile.

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

During the quarter, total operating costs and expenses were US$131.4 million. These costs were primarily associated with the Company's Bitcoin mining business and the recognition of impairment loss on mining machines, and included the loss from changes in fair value of crypto assets.

Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation shown below) was US$50.7 million, down from US$99.6 million in the first quarter of 2026. This was driven by lower electricity and hosting expenses following the hashrate reduction.

Depreciation was US$16.9 million, down from US$29.4 million in the first quarter of 2026.

General and administrative expenses, including related-party fees, totaled US$8.4 million.

Impairment loss from mining machines was US$42.9 million.

Loss on disposal of mining machines was US$8.5 million.

Loss from changes in fair value of crypto assets was US$4.1 million, compared to a US$151.8 million loss from changes in fair value of crypto assets in the first quarter of 2026. This change is primarily driven by the stabilization and modest recovery in Bitcoin market prices during the quarter and the initial impact of our newly launched Bitcoin hedging program.

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

Loss from operations in the second quarter of 2026 was US$80.6 million, compared with an operating loss of US$254.4 million in the first quarter of 2026.

NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Net loss from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2026 was US$81.6 million, compared with a net loss of US$261.1 million in the first quarter of 2026. The net loss was mainly driven by non-cash impairment and disposal losses.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2026 was a loss of US$10.7 million, which included a US$4.1 million loss from changes in fair value of crypto assets, compared with a loss of US$154.1 million in the first quarter of 2026.

BALANCE SHEET

As of June 30, 2026, the Company held:

Cash and cash equivalents of US$10.1 million, compared with US$7.2 million as of March 31, 2026.

1,056 BTC in treasury holdings.

Mining machines with a net value of US$58.7 million.

Long-term debts (related party) of US$31.2 million, compared with US$30.6 million as of March 31, 2026.

Conference Call Information

The Company's management will hold a conference call on Monday, August 31, 2026, at 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: +1-412-902-4272 United States Toll Free: +1-888-346-8982 Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-201-203 Hong Kong, China Toll Free: 800-905-945 Conference ID: Cango Inc.

The replay will be accessible through September 6, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:

International:







+1-412-317-0088 United States Toll Free:







+1-855-669-9658 Access Code:







8654407

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cangoonline.com.

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a Bitcoin mining company with a vision to establish an integrated, global infrastructure platform capable of powering the future digital economy. The Company's mining operations span across North America, the Middle East, South America, and East Africa.

Since entering the digital asset space in November 2024, Cango has activated pilot projects in both integrated energy solutions and distributed AI computing. In parallel, Cango continues to operate an online international used car export business through AutoCango.com.

For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com and follow us on: X and LinkedIn.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

As part of our review of business performance, we present adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP financial measure to help assess our core operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, impairment, results from discontinued operations and further excludes share-based compensation expenses and other non-operating income and expenses. We believe adjusted EBITDA can be an important financial measure because it allows management, investors, and our board of directors to evaluate and compare our operating results, including our return on capital and operating efficiency from period-to-period by making such adjustments.

While adjusted EBITDA is not a measure defined under U.S. GAAP, management uses it to evaluate performance, make strategic decisions, and set operating plans. Management believes it also helps investors gain a clearer understanding of our underlying performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that management believes are not indicative of our core operating results. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results or guidance prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of Cango's non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Cango may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cango's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Cango's goal and strategies; Cango's expansion plans; the development and commercialization of its AI infrastructure business; the performance and economics of its Bitcoin mining operations; Bitcoin price volatility; Cango's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Cango's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cango's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Cango does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

CANGO INC.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares)







As of December 31, 2025

As of June 30, 2026







US$

US$













ASSETS:











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents





41,243,627

10,121,719 Crypto currencies





42,545

12,892,900 Accounts receivable, net





1,661,702

1,818,814 Accounts receivable, net - related parties





1,064,440

- Prepayments and other current assets, net





6,835,599

54,208,544 Other current assets, net - related party





74,270,770

42,108,750 Total current assets





125,118,683

121,150,727













Non-current assets:











Mining machines, net





248,745,505

58,699,566 Property, plant and equipment, net





18,797,925

22,290,496 Intangible assets, net





292,836

277,744 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net





2,079,937

1,764,239 Receivable for bitcoin collateral, net - non-current - related party





662,968,814

61,485,537 Other non-current assets, net





68,025,983

21,761,273 Other non-current assets, net - related party





6,955,650

6,955,650 Total non-current assets





1,007,866,650

173,234,505 TOTAL ASSETS





1,132,985,333

294,385,232













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Short-term debts





-

8,032,711 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





82,329,075

22,954,250 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities - related parties





5,025,566

1,184,368 Income tax payable





88,792,503

88,361,704 Short-term lease liabilities





573,959

559,170 Total current liabilities





176,721,103

121,092,203













Non-current liabilities:











Long-term debts - related party





557,567,671

31,227,904 Deferred tax liability





1

1 Long-term operating lease liabilities





1,655,272

1,336,517 Convertible Note





-

9,984,086 Total non-current liabilities





559,222,944

42,548,508 Total liabilities





735,944,047

163,640,711













Shareholders' equity











Ordinary shares





44,171

49,796 Treasury shares





(103,424,568)

(104,429,322) Additional paid-in capital





1,135,958,943

1,213,346,273 Accumulated deficit





(635,537,260)

(978,222,226) Total Cango Inc.'s equity





397,041,286

130,744,521 Total shareholders' equity





397,041,286

130,744,521 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





1,132,985,333

294,385,232

CANGO INC.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in US dollar ("US$"), except for number of shares)







For three months ended June 30

For six months ended June 30







2025

2026

2025

2026







US$

US$

US$

US$





















Revenues





139,836,585

50,780,771

283,990,631

152,781,755 Bitcoin mining income





138,125,669

47,427,558

282,269,981

145,871,438 Other revenues





1,710,916

3,353,213

1,720,650

6,380,443 Other revenues from related parties





-

-

-

529,874 Operating cost and expenses:



















Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation shown below)





112,786,283

50,694,280

225,447,985

150,273,065 Cost of revenue (depreciation)





21,849,482

16,930,355

43,194,326

46,302,554 General and administrative





2,986,487

7,788,237

13,014,756

14,337,583 General and administrative - related parties





-

647,653

-

1,295,306 Provision (Net recovery) for credit losses





920,228

(221,528)

1,209,459

(1,201,281) Impairment loss from mining machines





256,856,570

42,861,871

256,856,570

91,900,419 (Gain) Loss on changes in fair value of crypto assets





(78,450,881)

4,148,957

(51,715,376)

155,987,387 Loss on disposal of mining machines





-

8,546,085

-

28,853,297 Total operation cost and expense





316,948,169

131,395,910

488,007,720

487,748,330





















Loss from operations





(177,111,584)

(80,615,139)

(204,017,089)

(334,966,575) Interest income





696,981

11

991,173

2,145 Interest expense





(2,053,009)

-

(3,363,606)

- Interest expense - related party





-

(597,032)

-

(7,299,899) Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net





19,702

120

(7,988)

(512) Other income





114,123

-

226,993

- Other expense





(78,095)

-

(78,095)

- Net loss before income taxes





(178,411,882)

(81,212,040)

(206,248,612)

(342,264,841) Income tax benefit (expenses)





1,581,658

(420,125)

1,150,475

(420,125) Net loss from continuing operations





(176,830,224)

(81,632,165)

(205,098,137)

(342,684,966)





















Discontinued operations:



















Loss from discontinued operations





(125,915,027)

-

(129,822,040)

- Income tax expense





(32,646,978)

-

(32,646,978)

- Net loss from discontinued operations





(158,562,005)

-

(162,469,018)

-





















Net loss attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders





(335,392,229)

(81,632,165)

(367,567,155)

(342,684,966) Losses per ordinary share:



















Basic



















Discontinued operations





(7.41)

-

(7.70)

- Continuing operations





(8.26)

(1.99)

(9.73)

(8.91) Basic





(15.67)

(1.99)

(17.43)

(8.91) Diluted



















Discontinued operations





(7.41)

-

(7.70)

- Continuing operations





(8.26)

(1.99)

(9.73)

(8.91) Diluted





(15.67)

(1.99)

(17.43)

(8.91) Weighted average shares used to compute losses per ordinary share:



















Basic





21,408,969

41,021,969

21,084,595

38,455,840 Diluted





21,408,969

41,021,969

21,084,595

38,455,840





















Other comprehensive income, net of tax



















Release accumulated other comprehensive loss





44,270,340

-

44,270,340

- Foreign currency translation adjustment





10,583,883

-

5,304,633

-





















Total comprehensive loss





(280,538,006)

(81,632,165)

(317,992,182)

(342,684,966) Total comprehensive loss attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders





(280,538,006)

(81,632,165)

(317,992,182)

(342,684,966)

CANGO INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amounts in US dollar ("US$")



For three months ended June 30

For six months ended June 30



2025

2026

2025

2026



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



US$

US$

US$

US$

















Net loss

(335,392,229)

(81,632,165)

(367,567,155)

(342,684,966) Less: Discontinued operations:















Loss from discontinued operations

(125,915,027)

-

(129,822,040)

- Income tax expense

(32,646,978)

-

(32,646,978)

- Loss on discontinued operations

(158,562,005)

-

(162,469,018)

- Net loss from continuing operations

(176,830,224)

(81,632,165)

(205,098,137)

(342,684,966)

















Add: Interest expense

2,053,009

597,032

3,363,606

7,299,899 Add: Income tax expenses (benefit)

(1,581,658)

420,125

(1,150,475)

420,125 Add: Depreciation

21,851,200

16,930,355

43,201,199

46,319,358 Cost of revenue

21,849,482

16,930,355

43,194,326

46,302,554 General and administrative

1,718

-

6,873

16,804

















Add: Impairment loss from mining machines

256,856,570

42,861,871

256,856,570

91,900,419 Add: Loss on disposal of mining machines

-

8,546,085

-

28,853,297 Add: Other expenses

78,095

-

78,095



Less: Other income

114,123

-

226,993

-

















Add: Share-based compensation expenses

152,674

1,553,214

3,697,862

3,089,509 General and administrative

152,674

1,553,214

3,697,862

3,089,509

















Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

102,465,543

(10,723,483)

100,721,727

(164,802,359) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA attributable to Cango Inc.'s shareholders

102,465,543

(10,723,483)

100,721,727

(164,802,359)

SOURCE Cango Inc.