Investor Summit Group: Q3 Virtual Investor Summit Presentations Now Available On Demand

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / Investor Summit Group is pleased to announce that presentations from its Q3 Virtual Conference are now available on demand. Investors who missed the live event can catch up at their convenience.

Held on August 26, the summit featured an analyst-vetted group of small- and micro-cap companies sharing company updates, growth strategies, and future plans. On-demand access gives investors the opportunity to review key insights and presentation transcripts.

Presentations will be available 24/7 for the next 90 days.

Featured Presenting Companies Include:

Company Ticker BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:BHST) SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (NASDAQ:SBC) Odysight AI (NASDAQ:ODYS) LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ:PDC) Honey Badger Silver Inc. (OTCQB:HBEIF) Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Electric Metals (USA) Limited (OTCQB:EMUS)

Investor Summit Group is still offering one-on-one management meetings for select companies.

For information about future invitation-only events, visit https://investorsummitgroup.com/.

About Investor Summit Group

Investor Summit Group's conferences are independent and highly selective for both presenting companies and investors, creating valuable opportunities and connections. Each presenting company is selected by an analyst, and investors are screened to identify active open-market participants.

For additional information, please contact:

Fred Rockwell

Managing Partner

fred@investorsummitgroup.com

SOURCE: Investor Summit Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/q3-virtual-investor-summit-presentations-now-available-on-demand-1214920