MMJ International Holdings: Let the DEA Marijuana Games Begin

"DEA's New Questionnaire Exposes a Federal Marijuana System Built on State Rules, Special Exceptions and Questions No One Can Answer Cleanly", stated Duane Boise CEO MMJ International Holdings.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / The marijuana industry celebrated Schedule III as federal recognition. Now federal recognition has arrived carrying a clipboard.

BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR

A 26-question Drug Enforcement Administration follow-up form obtained by Marijuana Moment asks state marijuana operators to identify their suppliers, laboratories, employees, inventory systems, interstate plans, security controls, patient-verification procedures and methods for destroying moldy, insect-infested or expired marijuana.

This is where the political promise collides with the Controlled Substances Act. The April rescheduling order attempted to place state medical marijuana inside federal law without requiring the state system to become an ordinary federal pharmaceutical system. DEA's own questions now expose the contradictions that shortcut created.

This is not a welcome packet. It is the federal government discovering what it agreed to recognize.

The federal government created the inconsistency

Question 20 asks for standard operating procedures governing marijuana inventory and sales to patients, then cites a Colorado regulation. That is not a clerical curiosity. It is the architecture of the new program.

The April Attorney Generals rule expressly created a cooperative-federalism registration pathway. A state medical marijuana credential is accepted as conclusive evidence of state-law authorization. DEA must generally register the applicant unless registration would be inconsistent with the statutory public-interest factors or the Single Convention. The resulting federal registration cannot exceed the scope of the underlying state license and automatically follows that license into suspension or expiration.

In other words, the federal government deliberately made state systems part of the federal registration machinery. DEA is now left to administer one federal controlled-substance program through different state licenses, different state product rules and different state compliance records.

That helps explain why Colorado operators received one set of questions while Mississippi operators reportedly encountered a similar but different inspection process. Regional variation may not simply be bureaucratic sloppiness. It may be the predictable result of a federal rule that begins with fifty different state systems and calls the result uniform federal oversight.

A federal registration cannot mean one thing in Colorado, another in Mississippi and something else in every state that follows. Yet that is exactly where this structure points.

DEA did not fit marijuana into Schedule III - it built an exception around it

Question 21 asks how patients are verified, offering a medical marijuana card or identification as examples. That is the most revealing question on the page.

Under the ordinary Controlled Substances Act framework, a Schedule III controlled substance generally may not be dispensed to an ultimate user without a prescription, except when dispensed directly by a practitioner. But the new marijuana-specific regulation declares that a state medical marijuana certification or similar state document is sufficient to permit dispensing if it contains specified information.

That is not the normal Schedule III pathway. It is an express marijuana-only exception designed to preserve the state recommendation-and-card model after federal rescheduling.

The government therefore did not require state medical marijuana to enter the established prescription-drug system. It changed the federal registration rules so the state system could remain largely intact while receiving Schedule III recognition and its financial benefits.

That may be politically convenient. It is not scientifically equivalent to a prescription written for an FDA-approved drug, filled through a conventional pharmacy system and supported by standardized manufacturing, labeling, dosing and clinical evidence.

Why are bulk-manufacturer applicants receiving dispensary questions?

MMJ understands that state operators receiving the Rocky Mountain questionnaire applied for DEA active-pharmaceutical-ingredient, or API, bulk-manufacturer registration. Yet the document repeatedly identifies the applicant as a medical marijuana dispensary and asks about dispensing hours, patient sales, medical cards, retail returns and products such as gummies, pre-rolled cigarettes, vape cartridges and topical products.

That mismatch is not cosmetic. A bulk manufacturer produces controlled-substance material under manufacturing, quota, security, recordkeeping and quality controls. A dispensary acquires products and supplies them to patients. Those are different registrations, different operations and different compliance risks.

If DEA is using a dispensary checklist to evaluate API bulk-manufacturer applicants, the agency may be improvising the process in real time. Before DEA asks applicants to explain their operations, DEA should be able to identify which federal activity the applicant is actually seeking authority to perform.

The supply chain question exposes the circularity

Question 15 asks the applicant to identify every marijuana supplier by name, address and DEA registration number. But the expedited program exists precisely because most state-market participants historically operated without marijuana registrations from DEA. The government is asking applicants to identify a federally registered supply chain while it is still attempting to create that supply chain.

Question 11 asks which analytical laboratories test the products. A laboratory name and a state certificate do not establish validated analytical methods, pharmaceutical specifications or reproducible batch release. MMJ BioPharma Labs can answer with an existing DEA Schedule I analytical registration because MMJ entered the federal system before the government offered the state industry a fast track.

Questions about interstate orders, seeds, plants and synthetic cannabinoids raise still more problems. The answers may implicate separate registration categories, state-law limits, federal transfer restrictions and substances with different scheduling status. DEA is not merely collecting background information. It is asking applicants to commit their proposed federal conduct to writing before the boundaries of the new system have been made coherent.

The question with no easy answer

The registration process also asks whether anyone involved in the ownership or operation of the applicant previously manufactured, distributed or dispensed a controlled substance without DEA authorization.

For an established state marijuana company, the truthful answer may necessarily describe years of activity permitted by state law but prohibited by federal law. The new rule may offer a pathway forward, but it does not erase history or make the disclosure question disappear.

The questionnaire does not prove criminal misconduct, contamination or an intention to prosecute applicants. It does something more immediate: it creates a federal written record. Every operator must decide what to disclose, how to characterize its past activity and whether its recreational and medical operations can genuinely be separated.

MMJ followed the federal pathway before it became politically useful

MMJ International Holdings did not build its pharmaceutical program around state dispensary privileges. MMJ pursued FDA investigational-new-drug requirements and DEA registration from the beginning.

MMJ BioPharma Cultivation applied for DEA API bulk-manufacturer registration in December 2018. Nearly eight years later, that application remains trapped in federal proceedings. MMJ BioPharma Labs holds a DEA Schedule I analytical registration. MMJ secured federal import authorization and worked through controlled-substance security, analytical testing, chemistry, manufacturing and controls, stability requirements and finished-dose manufacturing.

MMJ also manufactured 50,000 standardized soft-gel capsules through a specialty Schedule I pharmaceutical manufacturer. Those capsules did not become commercially marketable merely because they existed. They remained subject to FDA clinical and CMC requirements - the same scientific discipline that separates an investigational drug from a consumer marijuana product.

Meanwhile, the April rule gave existing state operators an expedited pathway, a presumption favoring registration and continued interim operation for timely applicants.

'MMJ spent nearly eight years proving that it could satisfy the federal system,' said Duane Boise, President and Chief Executive Officer of MMJ International Holdings. 'The government has now redesigned that system around companies that spent those same years operating outside it. That is not regulatory equality. It is a political preference dressed as federal compliance.'

Schedule III is not FDA approval

Schedule III changes how a controlled substance is classified under the Controlled Substances Act. It does not establish that a particular state-licensed product is safe, effective, consistently manufactured or approved to treat any disease.

DEA's questions prove the distinction. Asking which laboratory tested a product is not the same as requiring validated methods. Listing gummies, flower, concentrates and vapes is not the same as demonstrating a reproducible finished dosage form. Asking how moldy material is destroyed is not the same as proving that every released batch satisfied pharmaceutical specifications.

The government is offering the legal vocabulary and financial benefits of medicine without requiring every product to satisfy the scientific obligations normally attached to that word. That is the central deception in the Schedule III sales pitch.

Let the DEA games begin

The industry wanted federal protection. It now has federal questions.

Which registration did the operator actually request? Why is a bulk-manufacturer applicant being asked to verify patient cards? Who supplied the marijuana, and was that supplier federally registered? Which laboratory tested it, using what methods? Can the product cross state lines? Who controlled it? What happens when it contains mold, rot or insects? What prior activity must be disclosed? And why should any answer change when the DEA division or state border changes?

These are not technical footnotes. They are the system.

MMJ welcomes serious federal oversight because it chose that pathway before Schedule III became an industry rescue plan. What MMJ opposes is a double standard: nearly eight years of federal delay for an FDA-pathway pharmaceutical developer, followed by an improvised fast track that treats state credentials and state patient cards as substitutes for the ordinary federal model.

The questionnaire is the opening move. The inspections, disclosures, registration decisions and court challenges that follow will determine whether the government created a coherent federal medical-marijuana system - or political protection wrapped in DEA paperwork.

About MMJ International Holdings

MMJ International Holdings is a pharmaceutical development company advancing proprietary cannabinoid-based medicines through the FDA investigational-new-drug pathway for Huntington's disease and multiple sclerosis. Its affiliated companies include MMJ BioPharma Cultivation and MMJ BioPharma Labs.

CONTACT:

Madison Hisey

MHisey@mmjih.com

203-231-8583

Sources

Tom Angell, 'DEA Has a List of Questions for Marijuana Businesses That Register for Federal Rescheduling Protections,' Marijuana Moment, Aug. 31, 2026.

DEA Rocky Mountain Division, 26-question follow-up questionnaire published through DocumentCloud.

Schedules of Controlled Substances: Rescheduling of FDA-Approved Products Containing Marijuana From Schedule I to Schedule III; Corresponding Change to Permit Requirements, 91 Fed. Reg. 22714 (Apr. 28, 2026).

21 C.F.R. section 1301.13(k); 21 U.S.C. section 829(b).

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/let-the-dea-marijuana-games-begin-1214923