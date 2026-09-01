Achieving ZERO EYE SKEW Technology to Eliminate DSPs

THine Electronics, Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange:6769, "THine"), a global leader in high-speed interface technologies, today announced the introduction of two new optical semiconductor products featuring its proprietary ZERO EYE SKEW technology. By eliminating digital signal processors(DSPs) with innovative proprietary circuit technology, these solutions deliver ultra-low latency, reduced power consumption, high density, and lower cost-enabling ultra-high-speed data transmission between GPUs and memory to support the massive Scale-Up of AI server computing power in datacenters. These VCSEL drivers and TIAs are developed to support PCI Express6/7(PCIe6/7).

Note: The development of these products is supported in part by a grant program(JPJ012368G70601) administered by the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology(NICT) of Japan.

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"ZERO EYE SKEW" technology can eliminate optical DSPs from the optical interconnect lanes, achieving appropriate eye pattern opening and excellent signal quality.

THine will showcase the new chipset of THLD6481, 64Gbps-VCSEL(Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser) driver, and THTA6482, 64Gbps-TIA(Transimpedance Amplifier) for PCIe6 at the European Conference on Optical Communications(ECOC) 2026-Europe's premier optical communication event-held in Málaga, Spain, from September 21 to September 23, 2026 at Stand 2109.

Key Advantages:

DSP-Free achieves Ultra-Low-Latency and Power Efficiency:

By eliminating DSPs from the optical link, ZERO EYE SKEW technology achieves ultra-low latency and drastically reduced power consumption while maintaining superior signal integrity required for ultra-high-speed communication.

High Density and Superior Cost Performance:

Designed to support VCSEL and photodiode(PD) arrays.

Future Roadmap: PCIe7 for NPO/CPO:

THine is also developing a PCIe7(128Gbps/lane) optical chipset with ZERO EYE SKEW technology, planning samples in 2027, reducing latency by 90% and power consumption by 73%, compared to DSP-based optical interconnects.

"As AI use cases continue to expand exponentially, optical interconnect technology will play a pivotal role in enabling Scale-Up AI servers equipped with over 500 xPUs," said Yasuhiro Takada, Chief Strategy Officer of THine Electronics, Inc. "Our proprietary ZERO EYE SKEW technology eliminates the need for DSPs within optical interconnects, delivering unprecedented value in latency, power, density, and cost efficiency. Furthermore, we have initiated product planning for driver and TIA solutions targeting optical interconnects for UCIe retimers. We look forward to collaborating with major global customers and partners to usher in the era of AI optical computing."

About THine

THine Electronics Incorporated is a fabless semiconductor manufacturer that provides innovative mixed signal LSI and analog technologies. In addition to optical chipsets, THine's technologies include V-by-OneHS plus, LVDS, other high-speed data signaling, ISP, timing controller, analog-to-digital converter, power management, and drivers for LEDs/motors as well as providing AI/IoT/M2M solution through THine MobileTek, Inc. and AI/data server solution through THine Hyperdata, Inc.

THine is headquartered in Tokyo, and has subsidiaries in Yokohama, Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Santa Clara. THine is listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange under the security code of 6769. For more information, please visit https://www.thine.co.jp/en/.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Takeo Yamamoto, THine Electronics: +81 (3) 5217-6660, investors@thine.co.jp