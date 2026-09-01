Coincheck Group N.V. (NASDAQ: CNCK) ("Coincheck Group" or the "Company"), a Dutch public limited liability company that provides digital asset trade execution, custody, staking and asset management services, and DFNS, a leading wallet infrastructure for institutional finance, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership focused on digital asset wallet technology and custody services in Japan.

DFNS and Coincheck Group plan to collaborate on the deployment of DFNS's technology to support Coincheck Group's Japanese subsidiary, Coincheck, Inc., the Tokyo-based retail crypto asset exchange provider. This should enable Coincheck to support the development of secure, institutional-grade custody to Japanese financial institutions, compliant with regulatory requirements and the execution of definitive agreements.

This relationship with DFNS is designed to address the requirements of the Company's institutional expansion with a platform built for institutional-scale digital asset operations.

DFNS's wallet-as-a-service platform brings together transaction lifecycle management, workflow orchestration, policy and governance controls, key management, and third-party service integration into one secure control plane. The platform supports over 100 blockchain networks and offers flexible deployment across SaaS, hybrid, and on-premises configurations with native HSM support a critical requirement for operating across regulatory regimes that increasingly demand jurisdictional control over key material.

Japan has established one of the world's leading regulatory frameworks for digital assets, with trust banks playing a central role in the institutional custody landscape. As demand from Japanese financial institutions for compliant, secure, institutional-grade digital asset services continues to grow, the Coincheck-DFNS collaboration intends to deliver custody infrastructure aligned with the requirements of financial institutions within the Japanese market.

"Coincheck Group has forged trust with Japanese retail customers over the last decade and extending that into institutional services requires building a different class of custody infrastructure," said Pascal St-Jean, CEO of Coincheck Group. "DFNS's wallet technology and institutional expertise enhance our existing capabilities."

Clarisse Hagège, CEO of DFNS, added: "Japan represents one of the most sophisticated and well-regulated digital asset markets in the world, and its trust banks set a high bar for institutional custody globally. We are pleased to work alongside Coincheck Group as it extends its leadership into institutional services and to bring our wallet infrastructure to the Japanese market."

About Coincheck Group N.V.

Coincheck Group N.V. (NASDAQ: CNCK) seeks to bring together retail scale, institutional capability and resilient infrastructure in one digital finance platform offering. Built on its leadership position in Japan as a retail crypto asset exchange provider, the Company is expanding into institutional services and digital asset infrastructure across multiple markets. Its offerings include trade execution, custody, staking and asset management services alongside ongoing development in on-chain finance.

About DFNS

DFNS is the core banking platform for digital assets. Since 2020, it has given banks, fintechs, and enterprises the infrastructure to issue, move, and govern money onchain the way a traditional core banking system underpins accounts, payments, and ledgers in conventional finance. The platform brings together wallets and key management, transaction processing, treasury, tokenization, policy, governance, workflow orchestration, and compliance, offering connectivity to 100+ blockchains and third-party services. DFNS is built on production-grade MPC, with key management deployable across HSM, offline, and on-premises models. It's SOC 2 Type II compliant and ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018 certified. More than 400 fintechs and institutions, including Standard Chartered, IBM, Stripe, and Circle, run on DFNS, securing over $100 billion in assets with a track record of zero breaches. DFNS is headquartered in Paris with offices in New York, Dubai, Geneva, Singapore, and Hong Kong. For more information, visit dfns.co

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about plans, goals, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services, and commercial relationships; and specific statements identified in this press release by words such as "anticipate," "designed," "expect," "intends," "plan," "should," and "will," or words or phrases of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Such risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, include, among others: (i) the business relationship with DFNS having less positive results than expected or otherwise being unsuccessful; (ii) the Company's ability to execute its growth strategies, including identifying and executing B2B or B2B2C relationships of the kind the business relationship with DFNS is intended or contemplated to support; (iii) inability to reach binding agreements with DFNS that are favorable to the Company, or at all; (iv) delays in collaboration, product development and/or integration with DFNS, or the resulting supported Company products or services being of less quality or attractiveness than anticipated; and (v) other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time, which are or will be accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Coincheck Group N.V.: CoincheckIR@icrinc.com

DFNS: press@dfns.co