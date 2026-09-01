Supremo, a Shopify inventory management app founded by Abhishek Pandey and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, is formally announcing its availability to Shopify merchants following its launch in June 2026. Available through the Shopify App Store, Supremo is designed to connect inventory planning with the operational steps required to replenish and manage stock.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2026) - Supremo, a Shopify inventory management app founded by Abhishek Pandey, announced its availability to Shopify merchants following its launch in June 2026. The application is available through the Shopify App Store and is designed to support inventory forecasting, reorder planning, purchase orders and inventory receiving.

Supremo enters the Shopify app ecosystem at a time when merchants managing growing product catalogs often need inventory processes that extend beyond basic stock counts. Inventory decisions can involve forecasting demand, identifying products that require replenishment, creating supplier purchase orders and recording stock as deliveries arrive.

The application organizes these activities around a connected workflow:

Forecast -> Reorder -> Purchase -> Receive

The workflow is intended to connect inventory planning with the operational steps involved in replenishing stock.

"Launching Supremo was driven by a straightforward observation: inventory information is useful only when merchants can act on it," said Abhishek Pandey, Founder of Supremo. "We wanted to build an app that connects the stages between identifying an inventory need and completing the purchasing and receiving work required to address it."

Inventory Forecasting and Reorder Planning

Inventory forecasting helps merchants evaluate potential future inventory requirements based on their business data and planning needs. Reorder planning helps identify products that may require replenishment before inventory levels become operationally restrictive.

Supremo combines these capabilities with workflows designed to help merchants move toward purchasing decisions.

Its Shopify inventory management capabilities are designed for merchants who need inventory planning and operational purchasing workflows within the Shopify ecosystem.

For merchants researching inventory management for Shopify, the requirements often extend beyond knowing the current quantity of a product. Businesses may also need to determine which products should be reordered, coordinate purchases with suppliers and maintain records of inventory that has been received.

Supremo connects these stages within a single application.

Purchase Orders and Supplier Workflows

Purchase orders provide a structured record of inventory ordered from suppliers. As merchants work with more products and vendors, purchase order workflows can become an important part of inventory operations.

Supremo supports supplier management and purchase order workflows, allowing merchants to document inventory purchases and track the receiving process after orders have been placed.

Merchants can also review Supremo's guide to purchase order apps for Shopify, which explains factors businesses may consider when evaluating purchasing tools.

The purpose of connecting reorder planning with purchase orders is to reduce the operational gap between identifying a replenishment requirement and documenting the inventory purchase required to address it.

Partial Receiving and Goods Received Notes

Supplier deliveries do not always arrive in one shipment or in the exact quantities originally ordered.

Supremo supports partial receiving workflows so merchants can record inventory as quantities physically arrive while retaining visibility into quantities that remain outstanding.

The application also supports Goods Received Notes, commonly known as GRNs. A GRN provides a record of inventory received from a supplier and can help businesses document deliveries as part of their purchasing process.

This distinction is important because inventory that has been ordered from a supplier and inventory that has physically arrived represent different stages of an inventory operation.

By connecting purchasing and receiving, Supremo is designed to provide merchants with a more continuous record of the replenishment process.

Multi-Location Inventory and Operational Controls

In addition to forecasting and purchasing workflows, Supremo supports multi-location inventory operations, inventory transfers and stocktakes.

These capabilities are relevant to businesses that manage stock across more than one inventory location or periodically verify physical inventory quantities.

For merchants evaluating Shopify inventory software, operational requirements can vary significantly depending on catalog size, number of suppliers, locations and purchasing processes.

Supremo is designed as a Shopify-focused inventory application rather than a broad enterprise resource planning system.

The company's approach is centered on connecting inventory information with the operational processes used to replenish and manage stock.

Availability

Supremo launched in June 2026 and is available to Shopify merchants through the Shopify App Store.

Merchants can learn more about Supremo's inventory management capabilities at getsupremo.com or install the application directly from the Shopify App Store listing.

About Supremo

Supremo is a Shopify inventory management app founded by Abhishek Pandey and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Launched in June 2026, Supremo supports inventory forecasting, reorder planning, supplier management, purchase orders, partial receiving, Goods Received Notes, multi-location inventory, inventory transfers and stocktakes for Shopify merchants.

The application's inventory workflow is organized around:

Forecast -> Reorder -> Purchase -> Receive

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