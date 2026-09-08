Infill drilling, including hole 26-SPX-RC105 (12.24 g/t Au over 6.4 m) and 26-SPX-RC199 (6.26 g/t Au over 10.2 m), is targeting resource upgrade and conversion within the pit limits

Infill assays are materially higher grade than the M&I and Inferred resource grade of 1.18 g/t and 1.72 g/t, respectively

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Talamore Mining Corporation (TSX: TALA) (OTCQB: TALMF) ("Talamore" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from 30 holes of an ongoing 40,000-metre infill and exploration drilling program at its wholly-owned Coffee Gold Project in Canada's Yukon Territory. Drilling is currently targeting the higher-grade Supremo Extension zone (Figures 1 & 2), which presently hosts an Indicated Resource of 2,437 kt at a grade of 1.18 grams per tonne (g/t) gold for a contained 92,000 ounces of gold, and an Inferred Resource of 6,059 kt at a grade of 1.72 g/t gold for a contained 335,000 ounces of gold. The Inferred grade at Supremo Extension is significantly higher than the 1.15 g/t Au grade of the overall Coffee Gold Project resource estimate and thus provides a compelling target for converting high-grade ounces to the Indicated category for inclusion in the Feasibility Study currently underway.

Today's release includes assay results from 30 reverse circulation holes totalling 4,356 metres of a planned 25,000 metres of infill drilling at Supremo Extension. A total of 223 drill holes for approximately 32,852 metres have been completed through July of this year, with results for 100 holes comprising 13,764 metres released to date.

Drilling Highlights

Highlights of the holes reported herein from the Supremo Extension structural system include:

12.24 g/t Au over 6.4 m estimated true width (ETW) in hole 26-SPX-RC105

estimated true width (ETW) in hole 6.26 g/t Au over 10.2 m (ETW) in hole 26-SPX-RC199

(ETW) in hole 5.33 g/t Au over 9.5 m ETW in hole 26-SPX-RC054

ETW in hole 3.84 g/t Au over 7.6 m ETW in hole 26-SPX-RC067

ETW in hole 2.77 g/t Au over 12.8 m ETW in hole 26-SPX-RC055

Tim Warman, President and CEO of Talamore Mining, commented, "These latest results provide important confirmation of the high-grade continuity and resource growth potential we see at Supremo Extension. The intercepts reported today are materially above current resource grades, in some cases extending beyond the limits of the existing resource pit and continue to support our objective of converting higher-grade ounces for inclusion in the Feasibility Study now underway. As we advance Coffee toward a construction decision, results like these reinforce our view that Supremo Extension will be an important part of the Coffee Gold Project."

Geology and Context of Results

The Coffee Gold Project consists of multiple mineralized structural zones forming the equivalent of a large vein swarm with individual structural zones from one to over thirty metres in width and extending up to four-kilometres in strike length (Figure 1). The Supremo Extension portion of the Coffee deposit is at the intersection of a steep dipping northeasterly trending high grade structure and a shallower east-dipping structural zone. The shallow dipping structure is unique relative to the other structural zones in the Coffee deposit because of the much thicker mineralization, lower trace metal concentrations and higher silver content. The intersection of these two structural trends creates wide zones of much higher-than-average grade that become ideal for open pit mining.

Hole 26-SPX-RC199 (Figures 2 & 3) encountered better than expected grade near the bottom of the current resource pit. This new hole also added mineralization within the current resource pit with mineralization remaining open at depth. The mineralization cut in this cross section indicates the potential for expanding the pit especially at depth and to the north, with increasing grade.

Hole 26-SPX-RC054 and 26-SPX-RC055 (Figure 2 & 4) confirms good grade and width at the bottom of the pit and continuity of a strong mineralized structure outside the pit. These drill holes add confidence to the resource at depth and show potential for pit expansion. These drill holes should also upgrade the resource classification in this area, which is within the current resource pit. Assays are pending on one shallow drill hole in this cross section which would define the near surface extent of the mineralized structure. This cross section provides evidence that the pit could expand at depth to include a historical high-grade intercept below the current pit.

Hole 26-SPX-RC067 (Figures 2 & 5) helps to confirm the current resource model interpretation and shows grade increasing within the main mineralized structure. This hole intercepted mineralization within the current resource pit and adds confidence to the continuity of good grade. Assays are pending on three drill holes on this section, which should add continuity to the main mineralized structures and define the bottom of the pit.

Hole 26-SPX-RC105 (Figures 2 & 6) helps to confirm the current resource model and shows high-grade continuity with the adjacent drill hole intercepts. This hole also adds mineralization within the current resource pit and both major structures remain open at depth. These drill results in the low angle structure are exceptionally good grade which should increase the block grades in this part of the structure.

These 30 drill holes continue the campaign to infill between existing completed cross sections on the Supremo Extension target, to increase drill density and upgrade resources from Inferred to Indicated for inclusion in the Feasibility Study currently underway. Infill and/or expansion drilling has also started on the Supremo and Latte zones.





Figure 1. Known mineralized systems and existing drill holes at the Coffee Gold Project. Resource pit outlines in Figures 1 through 6 are based on the report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate Update on the Coffee Gold Project, Yukon, Canada" prepared for Fuerte Metals Corporation by Micon International, with an effective date of August 21, 2025, and an issue date of October 6, 2025.

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Figure 2. Location of drill holes and cross-sections from the current release, Supremo Extension.

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Figure 3. Cross-section A-A' through the Supremo Extension showing increasing grade and width at depth.

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Figure 4. Cross-section B-B' through the Supremo Extension showing high-grade intercepts, with potential to expand the pit to include significant intercepts below the current resource pit shell.



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Figure 5. Cross-section C-C' through the Supremo Extension showing intercepts within the shallower eastward-dipping mineralized structure, adding confidence to the existing model and opportunity to upgrade the resource classification in this area.

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Figure 6. Cross-section D-D' through the Supremo Extension showing high-grade continuity on the shallow eastward-dipping structure.

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Table 1. Drill Results

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Drill Length

(m) True Width

(m) Au g/t Zone 26-SPX-RC004 19.8 29.0 9.2 7.1 0.84 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC015 4.6 15.2 10.7 10.2 2.00 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC018 105.2 117.4 12.2 9.6 2.75 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC025 18.3 25.9 7.6 2.6 1.60 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC027 57.9 61.0 3.1 2.8 4.10 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC027 70.1 74.7 4.6 4.4 1.13 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC028 71.6 88.4 16.8 11.6 2.11 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC029 125.0 146.3 21.3 16.4 0.95 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC054 118.9 131.1 12.2 9.5 5.33 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC055 135.6 161.5 25.9 12.8 2.77 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC067 99.1 108.2 9.1 7.6 3.84 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC079 68.6 74.7 6.1 4.9 4.61 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC081 97.5 102.1 4.6 2.6 7.38 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC086 62.5 70.1 7.6 3.0 0.62 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC086 138.7 146.3 7.6 5.7 1.54 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC088 42.7 47.2 4.6 3.6 1.82 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC092 111.3 123.4 12.2 8.5 2.32 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC097 NSV







Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC099 120.4 128.0 7.6 6.9 1.13 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC103 106.7 109.7 3.1 2.5 5.80 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC104 126.5 129.5 3.1 2.2 4.40 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC105 99.1 106.7 7.6 6.2 0.70 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC105 157.0 164.6 7.6 6.4 12.24 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC106 88.4 93.0 4.6 2.9 3.09 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC107 70.1 77.7 7.6 5.8 3.96 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC113 NSV







Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC118 50.3 76.2 25.9 22.9 1.21 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC193 111.3 117.4 6.1 4.0 3.05 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC194A 158.5 160.0 1.5 1.1 3.76 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC195 149.4 172.2 22.9 21.0 1.48 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC196 68.6 77.7 9.1 7.6 0.70 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC196 150.9 169.2 18.3 15.8 1.54 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC197 33.5 36.6 3.1 2.7 1.55 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC199 96.0 108.2 12.2 10.2 6.26 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC199 118.9 125.0 6.1 2.5 1.88 Supremo Extension

NSV - No Significant Values

Table 2. Drill Hole Locations

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation

(masl) Azimuth Dip Hole Depth

(m) 26-SPX-RC004 584299 6975920 936.6 356.8 46.1 152.4 26-SPX-RC015 584175 6975974 927.1 343.0 48.6 120.4 26-SPX-RC018 584162 6975907 949.4 307.9 75.8 201.2 26-SPX-RC025 584136 6975972 930.6 310.9 44.8 167.6 26-SPX-RC027 584125 6975903 948.0 135.2 44.4 91.4 26-SPX-RC028 584125 6975904 948.0 134.2 65.4 100.6 26-SPX-RC029 584125 6975907 947.7 314.3 45.3 187.5 26-SPX-RC054 584025 6975903 934.8 141.8 49.8 150.9 26-SPX-RC055 584025 6975903 934.8 142.4 68.7 190.5 26-SPX-RC067 583991 6975878 931.4 312.7 78.4 172.2 26-SPX-RC079 583918 6975777 931.5 137.5 43.4 96.0 26-SPX-RC081 583918 6975777 931.5 137.7 65.0 111.3 26-SPX-RC086 583914 6975839 918.8 140.8 56.3 166.1 26-SPX-RC088 583913 6975843 918.8 317.3 47.9 131.1 26-SPX-RC092 583899 6975787 923.8 142.0 62.8 157.0 26-SPX-RC097 583876 6975701 932.3 199.0 54.2 65.5 26-SPX-RC099 583857 6975794 909.6 138.3 52.3 160.0 26-SPX-RC103 583854 6975772 912.2 146.6 49.1 134.1 26-SPX-RC104 583853 6975767 912.6 147.1 62.9 178.3 26-SPX-RC105 583852 6975767 912.5 305.2 54.6 181.4 26-SPX-RC106 583848 6975730 916.7 137.6 58.9 120.4 26-SPX-RC107 583848 6975730 916.7 162.0 44.7 91.4 26-SPX-RC113 583822 6975762 901.9 157.0 46.2 131.1 26-SPX-RC118 583807 6975851 885.2 310.2 44.7 160.0 26-SPX-RC193 583848 6975730 916.7 197.2 61.2 140.2 26-SPX-RC194A 583836 6975822 899.3 146.0 56.0 201.2 26-SPX-RC195 583918 6975775 931.8 318.7 46.8 201.2 26-SPX-RC196 583959 6975794 939.8 334.4 63.2 181.4 26-SPX-RC197 584148 6975885 953.5 135.3 46.7 61.0 26-SPX-RC199 584300 6975880 951.9 328.1 57.6 152.4

Coordinate system NAD83 Zone 7N

The goal of targeting the higher-grade infill portion within the main Supremo Extension is to increase both the size and the grade of the resource for inclusion in the current Feasibility Study work. The current open-pit mineral resource estimate comprises:

Table 3. 2025 Coffee Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate

Resource Category Tonnage

(kt) Gold Grade

(g/t) Metal Content

(gold koz) Measured 1,200 1.80 69 Indicated 78,846 1.14 2,888 Measured + Indicated 80,046 1.15 2,957 Inferred 21,200 1.17 800

Notes to Table 3:

Economic parameters used in the resource are a gold price of US$2,500/oz; heap leach average recoveries for the individual metallurgical domains of 86.3% for Oxide, 76.0% for Upper Transition, 54.5% for Middle Transition and 31.4% for Lower Transition; a mining cost of C$3.27-$3.50/t, processing costs of C$6.64/t, and general and administrative costs of C$6.0/t. A CAD:USD exchange rate of 1.35 was also assumed. The calculated cut-off grades vary between 0.13 g/t Au and 0.48 g/t Au, depending on the metallurgical domain. The global weighted average cut-off grade is 0.18 g/t Au, with domain tonnage contributions comprising 64% Oxide, 18% Upper Transition, 5% Middle Transition, and 13% Lower Transition. Pit slope angles vary between 45.0 and 48.8 degrees depending on the pit area. Pit optimization was done on 12x12x10 m re-block model with a minimum of 4x4x5 m regularized SMU. Numbers have been rounded to the nearest for thousand tonnes and ounces. Differences may occur in totals due to rounding. The mineral resources described above have been prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards and Practices. Messrs. Alan J. San Martin, P.Eng. and Charley Murahwi, P.Geo. from Micon International Limited are the Qualified Person (QP) for this Mineral Resource Estimate. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they have not demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of reported Indicated and Inferred mineral resources in this news release are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define any measured resource; however, it is reasonably expected that a significant portion of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded into Indicated Mineral Resources with further exploration. Micon's QPs have not identified any legal, political, environmental, or other factors that could materially affect the potential development of the mineral resource estimate.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control Procedures

RC samples are collected at the drill rig by a qualified subcontractor in conjunction with rock chips for logging. Samples are collected every 5 ft (~1.52 m) for the entire hole, with the exception of the first sample of each hole where intervals may be longer depending on recovery while casing is set. Large retention bags (36"x24") are marked with the depth of the interval and small sample bags (12"x 20") are marked with a sample ID corresponding to a sample tag book where depth interval and hole information are recorded. The sample is collected in a clean bucket from under the cyclone. The full sample and bucket are weighed and then the sample is split using a riffle splitter (1/8 split) into a retention bag and a sample bag. The retention and sample bags are weighed on a scale, and the total weight, retention bag weight, and sample bag weight are recorded in the corresponding sample tag book.

A representative spear sample is taken from the waste bucket and is dry and wet sieved on site. Chips from the sieved sample are placed in a chip tray marked with the corresponding depth interval. Retention bags are folded over and are stacked neatly at the drill site; sample bags are closed and arranged into sample shipments at the drill site. A geologist regularly checks in on each drill to ensure sample integrity, quality, and that the site is being maintained in a clean and orderly manner to prevent sampling errors and contamination. When groundwater is encountered, the drillers will attempt to "dry" the interval before it reaches the cyclone. If a sample is wet, the sample will be spear sampled rather than split, and 'wet sample' is noted in the tag book. A geologist will supervise sampling during wet drilling conditions to ensure the sample is representative.

The cyclone is checked regularly for contamination and cleaned as necessary, regardless of drilling conditions. The collected samples are brought to the main core processing area at the end of every shift where they are laid out and the sample count and sequence numbers are checked to verify against the completed tag books. Standards and blanks occur every 10 samples and the standard type is generated randomly in the acQuire database upon entry. Standards and blanks are inserted by the geo-technicians during shipment preparation. Standards and blanks procedures for RC sampling are the same as diamond drill core sampling.

All reverse circulation samples collected in 2026 were submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. for preparation and assaying. Samples were typically received, crushed, and pulverized by the ALS Whitehorse preparation facility, and shipped to ALS North Vancouver for assaying. Prepared samples were assayed for gold using a conventional lead-fire assay procedure (Au-ICP21, ICP-AES) on 30 g sub-samples (50 g samples were used in 2010). Fire-assayed samples with grades in excess of 10 g/t gold were re-assayed from a second 30 g split (50 g split in 2010) using a fire assay procedure and a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21). All regular drill samples were analyzed for a suite of 48 elements utilizing a four-acid digestion with a combination of ICP-AES and ICP-MS finishes (ME-MS61).

Qualified Person

Mr. Charlie Ronkos, MMSA is Talamore's EVP Exploration and the Qualified Person who has approved the technical information disclosed in this release.

Messrs. Alan J. San Martin, P.Eng. and Charley Murahwi, P.Geo. from Micon International Limited are the Qualified Persons (QPs) who prepared the Coffee Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate. Micon International Limited is "Independent" of Talamore as defined by Section 1.5 of NI 43-101. The estimate was prepared by Micon International Limited in Accordance with National Instrument 43-101 with an effective date of August 21, 2025.

About Talamore Mining

Talamore Mining Corporation (formerly Fuerte Metals Corp.) is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing the Coffee Gold Project in Yukon, Canada. Coffee is a 100%-owned, open-pit heap leach gold project in the final stages of permitting and engineering, as the Company works toward a construction decision. The project hosts 3.0 million ounces of Measured and Indicated resources and an additional 0.8 million ounces of Inferred resources. In addition to Coffee, Talamore holds a portfolio of copper and gold assets in Chile and Mexico, providing longer-term growth potential.

Talamore recognizes that protection of the land and water around the Coffee Gold Project is of central importance to the Trondëk Hwëch'in, White River First Nation, Selkirk First Nation, and the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun. The Company is focused on building long-term relationships grounded in transparency, respect, and follow-through. From day one, Talamore's approach is simple: do the work properly, be honest about it, and follow through on what we say.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements made and information provided by Talamore in this press release are forward-looking statements or information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Often, these forward-looking statements and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipates", "believes", "budget", "continue", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "guidance", "intends", "plans", "projected" or "scheduled" or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements. Forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to: resource estimates; the potential upgrade of resource estimates; the anticipated completion of a Feasibility Study for the Coffee Project; exploration and development activities and, generally, the Company's strategy, plans, goals and priorities.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are by their nature based on a number of assumptions that management considers reasonable. However, such assumptions involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which, if proven to be inaccurate, may cause actual results, activities, performance or achievements to be materially different from those described in the forward-looking statements or information. These include assumptions concerning: timing, cost and results of exploration and development activities; the future price of gold and other base and precious metals; exchange rates; anticipated operating and capital costs, expenses and working capital requirements; all necessary regulatory approvals being obtained; and the geopolitical, economic, permitting and legal climate. Even though management believes that the assumptions underlying such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate. Many assumptions are difficult to predict and are beyond the Company's control.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, activities, performance or achievements to be materially different from those described in the forward-looking statements or information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: inaccurate estimation of mineral resources; the results of exploration and development activities not being as anticipated; integration risks associated with acquisitions; liquidity and financing risks; changes in prices of gold, other base and precious metals and consumables; currency risk; tax matters; changes in general economic or market conditions; market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital and skilled personnel; legal and regulatory risks including failure to obtain necessary permits or changes in applicable mining laws; mineral tenure; failure to protect proprietary information; risks relating to operating in remote or foreign jurisdictions; risks of political instability, terrorism, sabotage, natural disasters or public health concerns; community relations and social license; geotechnical conditions or failures; reclamation and long-term obligations; risks relating to environmental, sustainability, and governance practices and performance; corruption, bribery, and sanctions; employee misconduct; litigation; conflicts of interest; tariffs and other trade barriers; and those risk factors discussed in our most recent Annual Information Form.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements or information contained herein. Except as required by law, the Company does not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change and you are referred to the full discussion of the Company's business contained in the Company's reports filed with securities regulatory authorities.

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