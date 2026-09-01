EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Aerospace and Defense Management Teams Meet Investors at Gabelli's September 9 and 10 Events in New York City



01.09.2026 / 02:03 CET/CEST

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Two Days in New York City: the Defending Our Nation Leadership Forum on September 9 and the 32nd Annual Gabelli Aerospace & Defense Symposium on September 10 Attend In Person Both Days, with an Invitation-Only Live Webcast of the September 10 Symposium for Institutional Investors NEW YORK, NY - August 31, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - B2i Digital, Inc. serves as Official Marketing Partner for the Gabelli Aerospace & Defense Events, taking place in New York City on Wednesday, September 9 and Thursday, September 10, 2026. The programming puts investors, fund managers, analysts, entrepreneurs, and defense industry leaders together with the management teams building the sector. B2i Digital supports the events with digital marketing, its media network, social media, and company profiles, and directly invites and brings qualified investors to both days. Together, the two days make up a B2i Digital Featured Conference. For event details and the participating companies: https://b2idigital.com/gabellis-aerospace-defense-events . Registration for either day runs through the form on the Gabelli event page at https://info.gabelli.com/GABELLI_DEFENSE_CONFERENCE and is subject to confirmation. Wednesday, September 9 The Defending Our Nation Leadership Forum runs from 1:30 PM to 6:00 PM ET, in person only. Panel discussions anchor the afternoon: Space and New Trends in Defense Technology

The Future of America's Defense Advantage

Unmanned Systems (UAV) including Drones Panelists include executives from defense corporations and members of the intelligence and special operations community. Thursday, September 10 The 32nd Annual Gabelli Aerospace & Defense Symposium runs from 8:00 AM to 4:15 PM ET, with an invitation-only live webcast for institutional investors. Executives present their companies in sessions led by Lt. Col. Tony Bancroft, USMCR (Ret.), Portfolio Manager of the Gabelli Commercial Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSE Arca: GCAD), and team. One-on-one meetings may be requested through Benjamin Pontious at BPontious@gabelli.com. "For 32 years, our Aerospace & Defense Symposium has connected investors directly with the management teams shaping the industry," said Marc Gabelli, Chief Executive of the Gabelli Group. "The Defending Our Nation Leadership Forum adds the intelligence and special operations community's view on where defense technology goes next. We look forward to welcoming investors and companies to New York in September." "Drone and defense tech is a focus for B2i. We have 3 companies in the sector in our portfolio of Featured Companies, and between our equity and our brand equity, we're invested in all 3," said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital, Inc. "It's unfortunate that there's such a strong need for defense technologies, but since there is, it's reassuring that there are so many companies working night and day to keep us all safe. We're putting our full resources behind this event to do our part in getting these companies the resources they need to do their jobs!" September 10 Agenda as of August 26, 2026 (subject to change) 8:00 AM ET: Moog Inc. - Pat Roche, CEO; Jennifer Walter, CFO; Aaron Astrachan, IR 8:30 AM ET: HEICO Corporation - Victor Mendelson, Co-CEO 9:00 AM ET: Hexcel Corporation - Jamie Coogan, CFO; Kurt Goddard, IR 9:30 AM ET: Crane Company - Alex Alcala, CEO; Jay Higgs, SVP Aero; Allison Poliniak, IR 10:00 AM ET: Textron Inc. - David Rosenberg, CFO 10:30 AM ET: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Kobi Kagan, CFO 11:00 AM ET: RENK Group AG, presenting virtually - Dr. Alexander Sagel, CEO 11:30 AM ET: Ducommun Incorporated - Steve Oswald, CEO 12:00 PM ET: Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Lunch Panel: AUVSI, the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International, a trade association - Michael Robbins, CEO

Hidden Level, a privately held company - Jeff Cole, CEO

Kopin Corporation - Michael Murray, CEO; Erich Manz, CFO

Lantronix, Inc. - Saleel Awsare, CEO

Unusual Machines, Inc. - Dr. Allan Evans, CEO 12:45 PM ET: Oceaneering International, Inc. - Rod Larson, CEO; Hilary Frisbie, IR; Bill Merz, SVP A&D 1:15 PM ET: Astronics Corporation - Pete Gundermann, CEO; Nancy Hedges, CFO 1:45 PM ET: Rheinmetall AG - Dirk Winkels, IR 2:15 PM ET: Albany International Corp. - Gunnar Kleveland, CEO 2:45 PM ET: HawkEye 360, Inc. - John Serafini, CEO 3:15 PM ET: TAT Technologies Ltd. - Igal Zamir, CEO 3:45 PM ET: 908 Devices Inc. - Kevin Knopp, CEO About B2i Digital, Inc. B2i Digital, Inc. partners with conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Its media network spans 800+ news, broadcast, and trade outlets with a 330 million+ combined monthly audience, plus 1.7 million+ followers, 70,000 opt-in email subscribers, and a rolodex of 235,000+ capital markets contacts. That reach gets clients seen; its conferences put them in the room with investors. The Capital Markets Matchmaker? takes every story From Marketing to Meetings?. B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City. Discover more Featured Companies, Featured Experts, and upcoming Featured Conferences at b2idigital.com. B2i Digital Contact Information

David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

https://b2idigital.com

212.579.4844 Office

david@b2idigital.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidshapironyc B2i Digital Social Media

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https://www.threads.net/@davidshapironyc About Gabelli Gabelli is a global investment firm. Its mission is to deliver superior results and an exceptional client experience. The firm offers an array of investment choices across funds (open and closed-end) and separate accounts, combining research with accumulated, compounded knowledge to craft value, growth, fixed-income, and convertibles strategies. Gabelli Contact Information

Patricio Salem

Private Wealth Specialist

(914) 921-5117

PSalem@gabelli.com

Lt. Col. Tony Bancroft, USMCR (Ret.)

Portfolio Manager

(914) 921-5083

TBancroft@gabelli.com Benjamin Pontious

One-on-One Meetings

BPontious@gabelli.com Ken Nakamura

Recording and Webcast Questions

(914) 921-8394

knakamura@gabelli.com Disclosure & Disclaimer B2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of the Defending Our Nation Leadership Forum and the 32nd Annual Gabelli Aerospace & Defense Symposium. B2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of Gabelli and is not authorized to represent or act on behalf of Gabelli, in any capacity. Gabelli has not reviewed and approved the content contained on the b2idigital.com website. Content related to any specific company referenced in this release was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its accuracy. This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.





01.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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