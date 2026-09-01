LUBIS EDA Expands Global Engineering Team with Hiring Push in India

Bengaluru team marks first step in company's international expansion as demand for formal verification grows

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LUBIS EDA GmbH, empowering chip design teams to achieve high-confidence RTL sign-off through expert formal verification services and proven methodology, today announced the expansion of its engineering organization into India, where the company is actively assembling its first team outside Germany.

LUBIS is actively recruiting formal verification and other engineering talent in India, one of the world's deepest talent markets for semiconductor engineering, electronic design automation (EDA), and software. Building the Bengaluru-based team represents the first step in a broader strategy to expand LUBIS's engineering capacity internationally while maintaining a unified approach to technical standards, methodology, and quality across locations.

"LUBIS has always been built around the idea that exceptional formal verification depends not only on individual expertise, but on the systems, methodology, and engineering culture that allow that expertise to scale," said Dr. Tobias Ludwig, CEO and co-founder of LUBIS. "As we grow internationally, our goal is to build one global LUBIS team: applying the same standards, sharing the same methodology, and working together to solve the most demanding verification challenges our customers face."

LUBIS has already hired six full-time engineers in India, with an additional 15 candidates currently in the selection process. The company expects to grow its India team to more than 30 engineers over the next two years through a combination of experienced industry hires and university recruiting. Senior LUBIS formal verification engineers will work closely with the growing team to transfer expertise, provide mentorship, and ensure consistent application of the LUBIS Proven Process, the company's proprietary formal verification methodology.

Engineers interested in joining the growing team can view current opportunities at https://lubis-eda.com/careers/.

As LUBIS scales to meet increasing demand for rigorous, predictable formal verification, the company plans to continue growing its engineering organization internationally and expanding its presence in key semiconductor markets. The India expansion strengthens LUBIS's presence in the Asia-Pacific region, bringing the company closer to customers and partners while increasing access to specialized formal expertise. As it grows, LUBIS remains committed to the consistency and quality that have defined its work across more than 325 successful SoC, ASIC, and IP sign-off projects.

LUBIS at DVCon India

Members of LUBIS's German and Indian teams will attend DVCon India, Sept. 1-3, 2026, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Marathahalli, Bengaluru. CEO Tobias Ludwig will present the tutorial, "From Craft to System: A Platform Approach to Structured and Automated Formal Verification," on Sept. 1 at 11:30 a.m.

About LUBIS EDA GmbH

LUBIS EDA empowers chip design teams to achieve high-confidence RTL sign-off with a systematic, scalable approach to formal verification. Through expert services and proven methodology, LUBIS helps engineering teams reduce tapeout risk, increase schedule predictability, and scale the power of formal beyond individual experts.

The LUBIS Proven Process distills years of formal verification expertise into a mature, proprietary methodology designed to bring greater consistency and structure to complex verification programs. Across more than 325 SoC, ASIC, and IP sign-off projects, LUBIS has uncovered more than 900 design bugs that simulation missed.

LUBIS is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, with customers around the globe. Learn more at https://lubis-eda.com.

Media Contact McKenzie Ross | LUBIS EDA | mckenzie.ross@lubis-eda.com