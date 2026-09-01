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PR Newswire
01.09.2026 04:06 Uhr
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PrimeBOT to Showcase PrimeBOT T1 and PrimeBOT Q1 at IFA 2026 and ShowStoppers

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeBOT, an embodied intelligence company, will showcase its latest consumer-grade personal robots, PrimeBOT T1 and PrimeBOT Q1, at IFA 2026, with live demonstrations at Booth H25-150 throughout the show and an additional preview at ShowStoppers on September 3.

Built around PrimeBOT's vision of "Creating a Better Life through Embodied Intelligence," the two products demonstrate the company's approach to bringing personal robotics into everyday life through mobility, learning, creativity, customization, and companionship.

PrimeBOT T1 is the first transformable personal robot designed to switch between humanoid and quadrupedal modes for continuous use across indoor and outdoor environments. Its capabilities include intelligent following, autonomous filming, 15+ professional camera-movement templates, and education-focused interaction designed to help children become more familiar with AI, prompting, and human-AI collaboration.

PrimeBOT Q1 is the first personal robot combining deep customization, programmable capabilities, multi-modal interaction, and advanced motion in an 88 cm-tall platform. It features 22 degrees of freedom, supports 10+ martial arts movements, and is designed for safer, more natural close-range interaction. Users and developers can personalize appearance, voice, personality, behaviors, and future applications.

Media, creators, partners, and IFA visitors are invited to experience both robots in person at PrimeBOT Booth H25-150. PrimeBOT will also participate in ShowStoppers @ IFA on September 3, offering an early opportunity for hands-on demonstrations and product conversations.

About PrimeBOT

PrimeBOT is an embodied intelligence company pioneering the emerging consumer-grade personal robot category. The company develops programmable robots for companionship, learning, creativity, mobility, and everyday assistance. Combining robotics, advanced materials, motion systems, human-robot interaction, and open development platforms, PrimeBOT is building a personal robotics ecosystem that connects AI with the physical world.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/primebot-to-showcase-primebot-t1-and-primebot-q1-at-ifa-2026-and-showstoppers-302865541.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.