Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Könnte dieser Kupfer-Explorer die spannendste Nevada-Story des Herbstes werden?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.09.2026 04:36 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

October 2026 Global Sources Hong Kong Shows: 25% Jump in Buyer Pre-registration as Europe and North America Lead the Surge

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Sources Hong Kong Shows will be held from October 11 to 21, 2026 at AsiaWorld-Expo. This year's edition brings together 4,200+ suppliers across 8,000+ booths, showcasing 330,000+ new products spanning consumer electronics, gaming, mobile electronics, smart home, lifestyle electronics, and sports & outdoor. Global professional buyer pre-registration is up 25% year-on-year, with the strongest growth from Europe and North America.

"From established manufacturers to emerging brands, Asia's full manufacturing and innovation spectrum will be on display," said John Kao, VP of Global Sources. New highlights-including the Best of Innovation Awards Winners showcase and the Future-Tech Discovery Zone-enable buyers to validate trends, inspect samples, and place orders in one visit.

Phase 1 (Oct 11-14) - Consumer Electronics & Gaming: Over 2,100 exhibitors and 4,000+ booths. The hybrid desk ecosystem takes center stage, with 1,600+ PC accessory and 500+ gaming peripheral booths featuring brands including CE-LINK, RXGAMER, Havit, and AULA. The global hybrid work hardware market is projected to grow from $28.5B (2025) to $52.4B (2031). Equally critical: tightening EU regulations. The Battery Regulation (EU 2023/1542) mandates Digital Product Passports for certain battery products starting February 18, 2027, with electronics DPPs phasing in under ESPR. In response, the power supply zone will showcase products from suppliers already preparing for DPP compliance-helping buyers mitigate certification and customs risks.

Phase 2 (Oct 18-21) - Mobile Electronics, Smart Home, Security & Appliances, Lifestyle Electronics, Sports & Outdoor: Over 2,100 suppliers and 4,000+ booths. AI takes center stage with 1,200+ AI-themed booths across seven segments. Tencent AI debuts its agent portfolio (WorkBuddy, QClaw, Marvis) and hardware; the AI Agent Summit will feature Tencent's Chief Scientist and experts from the Linux Foundation. The show also launches its first circular economy pavilion in partnership with HKICEC, featuring Zhuan Zhuan, Aihuishou, and ecoATM showcasing certified used phones that meet EU WEEE standards, along with comprehensive supporting services.

About Global Sources:

Global Sources is a multi-channel trade platform that has connected Asia with the world for 55 years. The company facilitates global trade by matching verified suppliers with qualified buyers. To date, it has served over 14 million registered buyers and users worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://hkgse.info/4y48M3C

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/october-2026-global-sources-hong-kong-shows-25-jump-in-buyer-pre-registration-as-europe-and-north-america-lead-the-surge-302865571.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.