enParadigm Wins 9 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards for its Client Interventions, Including 7 Gold

Nine AI-Powered interventions across learning, leadership, talent, and sales performance won seven Gold and two Silver recognitions at the 2026 HCM Excellence Awards.

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 01, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon Hall Group, a leading global human capital management research and analyst firm, announced the winners of the 2026 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards, recognizing nine programs developed and delivered by enParadigm with its clients, earning seven Gold and two Silver awards.

The significance of these recognitions lies in the diversity of enterprise capability problems they represent across learning, leadership, talent, and sales performance. Together, they reflect a broader shift in capability building: from content to practice, from learning consumption to business impact, and from AI experimentation to purposeful application. AI and simulations are enabling more contextual, personalized, and scalable practice grounded in real workplace scenarios.

"We are seeing enterprises rethink what the talent development function needs to accomplish. Access to content is no longer enough. People need opportunities to practice decisions, conversations, and behaviors in contexts that reflect their work. AI and simulations are making that practice possible at scale while keeping learning connected to business priorities,"said John Cherian, CEO & Co-founder, enParadigm.

Across different business and talent challenges, the common thread is capability building that moves closer to the work itself. The recognized programs used simulations, blended journeys, and AI-powered experiences to create more contextual and experiential learning connected to the moments that shape performance.

Each HCM Excellence Awards submission is evaluated by an independent panel of Brandon Hall Group analysts, industry experts, and experienced practitioners. The evaluation considers business need, program design, innovation, adoption, and organizational impact. The awards have recognized excellence in Human Capital Management for more than 30 years.

"Every year, the HCM Excellence Awards remind us that innovation is ultimately about impact. The organizations recognized this year have demonstrated that great HR and learning strategies don't just improve programs, they strengthen organizations, empower people, and deliver measurable business results. We are honored to celebrate their achievements," said Rachel Cooke, COO of Brandon Hall Group and HCM Excellence Awards Program Leader.

Media Contact:

Mohit Arjwani

Growth Marketing Consultant

hello@enparadigm.com

+91-8989439880



Shubhangi Kale

Marketing Lead

hello@enparadigm.com

+91-8657881037

About enParadigm

enParadigm is one of the world's leading immersive AI talent solutions companies, helping organizations improve workforce productivity across the hire-to-grow lifecycle, enabling enterprises to assess talent, identify skill gaps, and develop role-specific capabilities through realistic workplace practice, personalized feedback, and performance analytics. Its ecosystem includes Cockpit, an AI experience builder for creating tailored AI and digital solutions, Catalyx, an AI-powered platform for delivering simulations and assessments, and Compass, which combines AI and business simulations with facilitated, virtual, in-person, and blended learning journeys.

With more than 16 years of experience across the financial services, consumer goods, technology, healthcare, automotive, and retail industries, enParadigm has supported the development of more than 1 million professionals worldwide across 1,000+ enterprises.

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