Turpan, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2026) - DEEP Robotics, a leader in quadrupedal robotic systems, today announced the operational deployment of its heat-resistant robot dogs across commercial vineyards in Turpan, where summer surface temperatures regularly exceed 50°C, to autonomously transport harvested grapes, haul irrigation tubing, and relay real-time field data-cutting manual carrying work by over 70% during the peak harvest rush and directly addressing a critical labor shortage that has threatened this year's record-breaking crop yield.





Ripe grapes in Turpan vineyards during harvest

Every August, farmers must shuttle between the vineyards and collection points, carrying freshly picked fruit under the scorching sun, wrestling with the extreme heat. The longer freshly picked grapes sit before reaching the processing area, the greater the risk of dehydration and shriveling-freshness determines appearance, and appearance determines income. Under such high temperatures, balancing harvest efficiency while reducing physical strain is a pressing challenge for farmers.

This year, a new presence has emerged beside the grape trellises. DEEP Robotics' Lynx M20S wheeled-legged robots navigate the scorching gravel roads, carrying baskets of freshly picked fruit between the fields, addressing the real production needs of fruit farmers on the harvest frontlines.

Lynx M20S robot transports baskets under grape trellises

Withstanding the 50°C Extreme "Test by Fire" of the "Land of Fire"? Robot Dogs Perform Steadily in Operation Frontlines

Turpan's unbearable summer heat is the first test for fruit farmers. As the renowned "Land of Fire," Turpan in August sees ground surface temperatures exceeding 50°C, with heatwaves sweeping through the orchards, making outdoor working conditions suffocating.

In previous harvest seasons, farmers carried dozens of pounds of grape baskets, shuttling between the orchards and collection points under the scorching sun-drenched in sweat within moments. Such high-intensity, heavy manual labor is extremely exhausting, and the slow pace of manual transport limits overall harvest efficiency. Even more critically, every extra minute grapes are exposed to the blazing sun means a loss of freshness.

Farmers carry heavy grape baskets in high heat

Faced with such harsh high-temperature conditions, DEEP Robotics' Lynx M20S wheeled-legged robots navigate between the grape trellises, shuttling grapes through the rolling heatwaves. Farmers can focus solely on picking under the trellises, while the robot dogs actively come to their side to collect the grapes, transport them directly to the collection point upon loading, enabling real-time harvesting and transport. Fresh grapes are quickly sent to drying rooms for curing, effectively locking in their sweetness and significantly improving harvest and transport efficiency. Farmers no longer have to trudge back and forth under the scorching sun.

Robot carries fresh grapes to avoid long-time sun exposure

Whether in Turpan's 50°C heat or in bone-chilling -30°C cold, DEEP Robotics' robot dogs can operate stably around the clock. With a robust 35kg payload capacity and stable transport speed, they can not only carry more grapes in a single trip but also transport them faster than manual labor-providing real relief for farmers working on the grape harvest frontlines.

Robot delivers grapes to the orchard collection point

Robot Dogs Maneuver with Ease, Efficient Transport Supports "Freshness Preservation"

Although Turpan's vineyards have main roads running through them, some remote corners deep in the orchards are inaccessible to large vehicles and difficult for tricycles to turn around in. Additionally, the vineyards are densely planted with intertwined vines, and some rows are quite narrow, requiring farmers to manually carry grape baskets out from the corners-having to both pick and transport, which hampers overall collection efficiency.

On gravel-mixed, slightly uneven terrain, conventional transport equipment inevitably jostles, easily bruising the fresh grapes and causing fruit drop and surface damage. At the grape harvest site, DEEP Robotics' robot dogs, leveraging their exceptional all-terrain performance, nimbly navigate between densely planted vines and narrow rows, effortlessly conquering gravel roads, gentle slopes, and shallow ditches-providing a flexible supplement to orchard transport. With their unique front-elbow/rear-knee symmetrical design, the Lynx M20S can traverse passages as narrow as 50 cm without needing to turn around. Facing the uneven orchard terrain, the robot dogs, equipped with intelligent perception sensors, identify obstacles such as rocks, potholes, and ditches in real time, autonomously adjusting their movement posture and routes to smoothly avoid bumps and transport fresh grapes steadily, effectively reducing collision damage and efficiently delivering the grapes to designated collection points.

Robot travels smoothly over rough orchard gravel roads

Applied Technology into Daily Life

The true significance of embodied AI technological innovation is to make technology inclusive, bringing it into the daily lives of every worker. To achieve meaningful "arrival," technology must undergo rigorous refinement. The 50°C heat of the "Land of Fire" is not just a simple public welfare initiative for the robot dogs-it is a demanding real-world reliability test. How much does battery life degrade? Are sensors affected by interference? Can the power system withstand prolonged operation on gravel surfaces? These questions cannot be answered in the lab-only real extreme environments can provide the answers.

From extreme testing to field-level inclusivity, the scenarios change, but the core commitment remains: ensuring technology serves people. This is perhaps the ultimate direction embodied AI should pursue-not only conquering the limits of the environment but also bringing warmth to the daily lives of workers.

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