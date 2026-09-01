CyberLogitec signs OPUS Terminal M agreement for Kuwait's Shuwaikh Port

Cloud-based TOS to support digital transformation of one of Kuwait's principal commercial ports

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberLogitec, a subsidiary of Eusu Holdings and a provider of terminal operating systems (TOS) and logistics IT solutions, has signed an agreement to deploy its cloud-based OPUS Terminal M solution at Shuwaikh Port in Kuwait.

The project forms part of a broader port digitalisation initiative being undertaken by Alghanim Specialities, a Kuwait-based infrastructure company. Under the agreement, CyberLogitec will provide OPUS Terminal M to support the digital transformation of terminal operations and improve operational efficiency at Shuwaikh Port.

OPUS Terminal M is a terminal operating system designed to manage the full spectrum of terminal operations through a single integrated platform. The solution supports vessel operations, planning, yard and equipment management, gate operations, operational monitoring, and data management. By providing real-time operational visibility and integrated workflows, the system is expected to enhance productivity, improve decision-making, and support safer and more efficient terminal operations.

Located near Kuwait City, Shuwaikh Port is one of Kuwait's principal commercial ports and serves as a key gateway for the country's international trade. The port handles container, general cargo, and Ro-Ro traffic and plays a central role in Kuwait's national supply chain through its extensive berthing facilities and cargo handling infrastructure.

The project further demonstrates CyberLogitec's ability to deliver digital terminal solutions tailored to a wide range of operational environments and terminal sizes. The deployment at Shuwaikh Port is also expected to strengthen the company's presence in the Middle East, where demand for terminal digitalisation continues to grow.

The agreement follows CyberLogitec's recent contract with TTI Algeciras in Spain to provide its OPUS Terminal and Digital Twin solutions for the terminal's B1 Expansion Project. Together, the projects reinforce the company's growing presence in Europe and the Middle East and reflect its continued expansion in the global smart terminal market.

CyberLogitec continues to expand its portfolio beyond terminal operating systems into Digital Twin, Operational Visibility, and AI-enabled smart terminal technologies, supporting ports and terminal operators in their digital transformation initiatives worldwide.

About Alghanim Specialities

Established in 1959, Alghanim Specialities is a Kuwait-based infrastructure company with experience in construction, industrial, and infrastructure projects. In recent years, the company has expanded into the ports and maritime infrastructure sector, delivering major public infrastructure projects in Kuwait through its expertise in logistics, materials management, and project execution.

About CyberLogitec

CyberLogitec is a global provider of terminal operating systems (TOS) and logistics IT solutions. Its OPUS Terminal solutions are deployed at container terminals worldwide, supporting terminal operators through Digital Twin, Operational Visibility, and smart port technologies that enhance operational efficiency and productivity. Leveraging extensive global implementation experience and advanced digital technologies, CyberLogitec continues to support the digital transformation of ports while expanding its presence in international markets.

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