Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed LBLX(LABELX) at 8:00am on August 30, 2026 (UTC).

LBLX(LABELX) Listing Banner



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Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/lblx_usdt

About LBLX(LABELX)

LABELX-Decentralized AI Data Labeling Infrastructure. Unlock the Value of Human Intelligence. Label X has established a comprehensive, multi-dimensional security audit system that conducts regular smart contract audits, node security checks, and data encryption audits, thereby constructing a multi-layered security defense barrier.

Why LBLX(LABELX)

LabelX is building a decentralized AI data labeling infrastructure that connects human intelligence with the growing demand for high-quality AI training data. Through its "Label-to-Earn" model, users can contribute to dataset labeling and validation while earning $LBLX rewards based on the quality and accuracy of their work. By combining on-chain verification, contributor reputation, tokenized incentives, and plans for an enterprise-facing data marketplace, LabelX aims to turn data labeling from a centralized outsourcing process into a transparent, scalable, and community-driven AI data economy. As demand for reliable training data continues to grow alongside AI adoption, LabelX is worth watching for its attempt to bridge Web3 incentives with a real and increasingly important component of the AI infrastructure stack.

Tokenomics

Token Name: LABELX

LABELX Token Symbol: LBLX

LBLX Total Supply: 2,000,000,000

Allocation Breakdown:

Ecosystem and Contributor Rewards: 40%

Liquidity and Market Support: 20%

Team and Core Contributors: 15%

Strategic Partners: 10%

CEX and Growth: 10%

Reserve: 5%

Learn More About LBLX(LABELX)

Website: https://www.label-x.xyz/

X: https://x.com/labelxofficial

Telegram: https://t.me/LabelXAI_Bot

Whitepaper: https://label-x.gitbook.io/label-x-docs

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

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