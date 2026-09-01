New Archer 8 Ultra and Deco 8 Ultra Showcase TP-Link's Next Generation of Faster, More Stable and Reliable Wi-Fi

Highlights:

TP-Link Systems Inc. unveils the world's first complete Wi-Fi 8 lineup, led by the Archer 8 Ultra router and Deco 8 Ultra mesh Wi-Fi system.

The Archer 8 Ultra and Deco 8 Ultra feature TP-Link's new Wi-Fi 8 StabilityEngine, designed to deliver faster, more stable, and reliable connectivity.

TP-Link will reveal its full Wi-Fi 8 lineup during a global online launch event on September 30, 2026, with regional pre-orders to follow. Consumers can sign up on TP-Link's Wi-Fi 8 page for regional availability updates.

TP-Link Systems Inc., a global provider of consumer networking products, today unveiled its first Wi-Fi 8 lineup at IFA 2026, led by the Archer 8 Ultra router and the Deco 8 Ultra mesh system. Built on the upcoming IEEE 802.11bn standard, the growing lineup will pair Wi-Fi 8 chipsets from Broadcom, Qualcomm, and MediaTek with TP-Link's U.S.-led hardware and software engineering to deliver the most reliable Wi-Fi ever built.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260831507308/en/

Built for Reliability

Wi-Fi 8 goes beyond incremental speed gains to address the connectivity problems people actually notice: weak coverage at the edges of the home, congestion as more devices compete for bandwidth, and interference that can make connections inconsistent.

TP-Link's Wi-Fi 8 StabilityEngine, the foundation of the Archer 8 Ultra and Deco 8 Ultra, is the answer to all three. It strengthens coverage, manages congestion, and reduces interference for a more consistent connection throughout the home.

It draws on a suite of next-generation technologies to make this possible:

Enhanced Long Range (ELR) and Distributed Resource Units (DRU) extend coverage at the edges of the home and improve uplink performance for distant, low-power devices.

Non-Primary Channel Access (NPCA) helps keep the network responsive as more devices connect at once.

Unequal Modulation (UEQM) and New Modulation and Coding Schemes (MCS) help maintain consistent throughput even in challenging interference conditions.

Meet the Lineup

Archer 8 Ultra BN19000 (Archer BN800)

Archer 8 Ultra is a tri-band Wi-Fi 8 router delivering up to 19 Gbps of aggregate wireless speeds and 10 Gbps wired connectivity. Its 18 internal high-performance antennas are designed to provide strong, consistent coverage throughout the home.

Deco 8 Ultra BN22000* (Deco BN85)

Deco 8 Ultra is a tri-band Wi-Fi 8 mesh system delivering up to 22 Gbps* of aggregate wireless speeds and 10 Gbps wired connectivity. A three-pack provides up to 9,800 sq. ft. of whole-home coverage and supports more than 200 connected devices.

Where Form Meets Function

Traditional routers get hidden away because of their looks, limiting the very performance they are meant to bring. Wi-Fi 8 presented an opportunity for TP-Link to challenge that. Designed in California, the Archer 8 Ultra and Deco 8 Ultra are made to sit where performance peaks.

Archer 8 Ultra takes a minimalist, architectural form. A dual-tone grille adds depth, its micropatterns catching the light at different angles, while a soft emissive glow shows device status in place of the cluttered indicator LEDs of a typical router.

Deco 8 Ultra refines the familiar Deco form around a sense of duality. Organic edges and a compact footprint let it fit almost anywhere, pairing a matte body that settles into its surroundings with a glossy top that catches the eye.

"We stopped building a piece of networking equipment and started designing for the home," said Gary Chang, who leads industrial design at TP-Link's Irvine headquarters. "When a router's design becomes something people want to display, it ends up exactly where it performs best."

Planned Lineup and Availability

Archer 8 Ultra will be available for pre-order in select regions starting on September 30, 2026. The rest of TP-Link's Wi-Fi 8 lineup will expand across mesh systems, travel routers, and accessories, with planned availability as follows:

Deco 8 (Wi-Fi 8 Mesh System) Q1 2027

Roam 8 (Wi-Fi 8 Travel Router) Q2 2027

Wi-Fi 8 Range Extenders and Adapters Q2 2027

Planned products, availability windows, and specifications are subject to change and vary by region.

Be the First to Know

Visit the TP-Link booth at IFA 2026 in Hall 7.2C, Stand 101, where Archer 8 Ultra and Deco 8 Ultra will be on display.

TP-Link will unveil the full details of the Archer 8 Ultra and Deco 8 Ultra on September 30, 2026 via a global online launch event. To sign up for notifications on launch availability and updates, visit the TP-Link Wi-Fi 8 page. https://www.tp-link.com/wifi8/

About TP-Link

Headquartered in the United States, TP-Link Systems Inc. is a global provider of safe, secure and reliable networking devices and smart home products. The company is committed to delivering innovative products that enhance people's lives through faster, more reliable connectivity. With a commitment to excellence, TP-Link serves customers in over 170 countries and continues to grow its global footprint.

For more information, visit https://www.tp-link.com/us/

*The Deco 8 Ultra's model designation and rated speed vary by region to comply with local regulations. Availability and specifications differ by market.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260831507308/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Finn Partners for TP-Link Systems Inc.

tplink@finnpartners.com