24 Exchange: 24X Completes First Spot Cryptocurrency Trade in BTC

Standard Chartered and Cumberland DRW Served as Counterparties for Inaugural Spot Crypto Trade

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 24X Bermuda Limited ("24X") today announced that it has completed its first spot cryptocurrency trade on its institutional-grade, multi-asset trading platform, becoming one of a select few global venues that offer both crypto spot and FX trading on a single, unified technology infrastructure.

The inaugural crypto spot trade was executed in Bitcoin (BTC) as part of 24X's existing strategic partnership with Standard Chartered, a leading international banking group and one of the world's global systemically important banks (G-SIBs). Standard Chartered acted as liquidity taker and Cumberland DRW served as liquidity provider for this trade. The transaction marks a significant milestone in the continued development of regulated, institutional-grade infrastructure for digital asset markets, demonstrating how established financial institutions and specialist liquidity providers are helping accelerate the adoption of digital assets by institutional investors.

24X CEO and Founder Dmitri Galinov said, "Institutional demand for digital assets has never been stronger, and today's milestone crypto trade demonstrates that the 24X platform is ready for it. Our crypto trading infrastructure delivers the deep liquidity, rigorous oversight, and the same seamless workflow global financial institutions have come to expect from 24X. We are proud to have Standard Chartered and Cumberland DRW as the counterparties for this landmark transaction, and we look forward to rapidly expanding our crypto spot offering as global markets continue to converge around digital assets."

John Newman, Standard Chartered's Global Head of Rates & FX Trading and Head of Markets UK & Europe, said, "Institutional demand for digital assets continues to grow as the market evolves and regulatory frameworks mature. Standard Chartered is committed to providing clients with secure, regulated and institutional-grade access to digital asset markets. This successful trade highlights the strength of our global trading capabilities, robust infrastructure and risk management framework, while demonstrating how regulated banking institutions can help bridge traditional finance and the digital assets ecosystem."

"We are proud to have served as liquidity provider to Standard Chartered for this milestone Bitcoin trade on 24X," said Chris Zuehlke, Global Co-Head at Cumberland DRW. "For more than a decade, Cumberland has helped build institutional digital asset markets by providing deep, reliable liquidity backed by DRW's 30-plus years of expertise managing risk across global financial markets. As institutional adoption accelerates, we remain focused on delivering the execution quality and market infrastructure that enable banks and other institutions to trade digital assets with confidence."

24X Bermuda Limited's Cryptocurrency activity is regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority. 24X also offers Deliverable Swaps, Non-Deliverable Swaps, Metals and Spot products to institutional customers in addition to NDFs. Since its launch in 2019, 24X's multi-asset offering through a single trading interface has enabled market participants to access increased liquidity at lower cost.

About 24X

24X Bermuda Holdings LLC ("24 Exchange") is a privately held company with two primary operating subsidiaries: 24X Bermuda Limited, which allows seamless and cost-effective exchange of currency exposures; and 24X National Exchange LLC, the first national securities exchange approved by the SEC to operate 23 hours each weekday. 24X's mission is to enable cost-effective trades across a growing range of asset classes around the clock. 24X lowers the cost of exchanging assets in the global markets while delivering creative and unique workflows catered to each asset class. More information is available at https://24exchange.com/. 24X National Exchange enables retail and institutional customers around the world to trade in U.S. equities via broker-dealers who are approved members. More information about 24X National Exchange is available at https://equities.24exchange.com/home.

About Standard Chartered

We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 54 of the world's most dynamic markets. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good. Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges. For more stories and expert opinions please visit Insights at sc.com. Follow Standard Chartered on X (Opens in a new window), LinkedIn (Opens in a new window), Instagram (Opens in a new window) and Facebook (Opens in a new window).

Media Contact:

Eric Andrus, KARV

24Xmedia@karv.global

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