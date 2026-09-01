H.I.G. Capital Expands Its Capital Formation Team with Younghee Choi as Head of Asia

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that Younghee Choi has joined the firm's Capital Formation Group as Head of Asia. Younghee is based in Hong Kong and will lead capital formation efforts across Asia for H.I.G.'s global private equity, credit, and real assets platforms.

With more than 15 years of experience in capital formation and private markets, Younghee joins H.I.G. from Blackstone, where she held senior roles across the firm's Institutional Client Solutions ("ICS") and Private Wealth businesses, serving as Senior Managing Director and Head of Korea ICS. During her tenure at Blackstone, Younghee developed and expanded relationships with a broad base of leading institutional investors and played a key role in building the firm's private wealth fundraising business in Korea.

Jordan Peer Griffin, Executive Managing Director and Global Head of the Capital Formation Group, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Younghee to H.I.G. Her extensive capital formation experience, longstanding relationships across Asia, and ability to build enduring partnerships with institutional and private wealth investors will further strengthen our presence in the region. Younghee's leadership will be instrumental as we expand our Asian LP base and support the continued growth of H.I.G.'s global investment platforms."

Younghee Choi, Head of Asia, also commented: "I am thrilled to join H.I.G. at such an exciting time in the firm's growth. I look forward to working closely with the team to deepen our relationships with investors across Asia, broaden H.I.G.'s presence in the region, and connect our investors with the full breadth of the firm's global capabilities."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, Dubai, and Hong Kong. H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:

Media Relations

media@hig.com

H.I.G. Capital Hong Kong, Ltd.

Suite 3106, Level 31, Alexandra House

18 Chater Road, Central,

Hong Kong, China

Phone: +852 2707 5000

hig.com

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