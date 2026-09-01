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PR Newswire
01.09.2026 06:54 Uhr
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Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese auto leaders seek solutions for transformative growth at forum held in Chongqing

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Xinhua Silk Road:

From "leading in scale" to "quality-led transformative growth", the shift currently affecting China's auto industry was brought under the spotlight during the recent 2026 Automotive New Quality Productive Force Development Forum.

Organized by China Economic Information Service and China Certification & Inspection Group, the event, held in Jiulongpo District of Chongqing, attracted a cohort of business representatives from the auto manufacturing and intelligent driving sectors.

As electric vehicle output and intelligent driving burgeon domestically, transformative growth instead of economy of scale remains a critical issue particularly for Chongqing, a leading auto- and motorcycle-producing city on its way to becoming a high-end player in the global value chain.

Regarding industry pain points such as high intelligent driving penetration yet low user trust, He Gang, vice president of Changan Automobile, stressed the significance of enhancing users' sense of safety.

Via its all-weather dark-room laboratory and world models for smart driving, the Chongqing-based company is improving driving stability under extreme conditions and enabling advance detection of hazardous obstacles to build a three-pronged safety system.

He Liyang, president of Seres, outlined a set of principles centered on safety and performance that the company has consistently upheld in its development, saying "safety is the utmost luxury worth pursuing."

To reduce homogeneous competition, Cao Li, senior vice president of Leapmotor, highlighted the importance of full-domain self-reliant research and manufacturing to navigate industry cycles.

With more than 65 percent of core parts developed and made by itself, the company, which owns 18 super factories, has built a closed-loop industrial cluster to keep quality, cost, and iteration efficiency fully under control.

In the face of industry controversies over powertrain technology routes, Wu Jian, a member of GAC Group's strategy committee, said that traditional overseas powertrain technology routes have limitations in terms of intelligent adaptation.

Powertrains with Chinese characteristics can only be developed by delving into technologies that adapt to local scenarios and integrate well with vehicle intelligent systems, noted Wu, adding that after 20 years of independent R&D, the company now boasts three powertrain technology series for range-extended, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid electric vehicles.

As for "going global", Wu Yongqiao, president of Bosch's intelligent driving and control system division in China, said the company's smart driving business is deeply involved in local innovation while aligning with overseas laws and regulations to facilitate the global expansion of Chinese auto companies.

To leverage technology for social good, Tang Guomei, deputy president of Sevnce Robotics, said the company focuses on resolving industry security dilemmas in special scenarios.

Addressing industry dilemmas such as insufficient cognitive generalization and causal reasoning in the evolution of intelligent driving systems, Yang Mu, CTO of Chongqing Afari Technology, a Chongqing-headquartered smart driving business, said the company is building a native intelligent driving base model by integrating large language models with intelligent driving models to strengthen smart vehicles' capabilities in scene understanding, logical reasoning, and risk prediction.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinese-auto-leaders-seek-solutions-for-transformative-growth-at-forum-held-in-chongqing-302865717.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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