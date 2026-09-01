SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 September 2026 - Amicura, innovative brand in the smart pet products sector, today announced that its flagship product, the X1 Max fully automatic smart cat litter box, is now officially available for shipment from the AliExpress France official certified warehouse, providing faster localized delivery services to consumers in France and across European countries.
The X1 Max utilizes a high-density brush seal that compresses waste securely, minimizing odor spread at the source. With an operating noise level below 32 decibels, it runs more quietly than a normal conversation.
APP Remote Control & Health Monitoring
The device connects via 2.4GHz Wi-Fi to a dedicated mobile application. Users can remotely set cleaning schedules, adjust cleaning modes, receive waste bin full alerts, and view each cat's usage frequency and duration records - providing valuable data reference for pet health management.
Availability
Sales Platform: AliExpress-Redroad Store
Price: €185.39 (Reference price: €218.33),free shipping from France warehouse
Early Bird Limited Offer: 4 units only (at super low price)
BUY IT NOW:
https://de.aliexpress.com/item/1005012398938788.html
https://de.aliexpress.com/item/1005012399226255.html
https://de.aliexpress.com/item/1005012946800638.html
https://de.aliexpress.com/item/1005009530743037.html
Contact Email: hljsmt2025@163.com
Hashtag: Amicura
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About AmicuraAmicura develops smart pet devices focused on safety, functionality, and user convenience, offering reliable solutions for pet owners worldwide.
News Source: Shenzhen Mandala Technology Co., Ltd.
01/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.