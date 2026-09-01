Partners Group / Key word(s): Annual Results
Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 1 September 2026 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules (LR)
Summary of key financials H1 2026 (in CHF million)
David Layton, Partner and Chief Executive Officer, says: "Over the past fundraising cycle, our platform has received over USD 80 billion in client commitments[4], culminating in record fundraising in H1 2026. As we enter the second half of the year, we are putting this capital to work as investment activity accelerates across the platform. Our exit pipeline remains full, and while some exit processes are likely to shift into 2027, our mid- to long-term guidance remains for performance income to be around 25-40% of total revenue in the years ahead."
H1 2026 financials
Partners Group grew total AuM to USD 186 billion, representing a growth rate of 7% year-on-year. In the firm's reporting currency, this growth translated into average AuM growth in CHF of 5% compared to H1 2025. Total revenues decreased by 2% in constant currency and 7% on a reported basis to CHF 1'121 million (H1 2025: CHF 1'210 million) at a revenue margin[5] of 1.54% (H1 2025: 1.75%).
Total operating costs decreased by 5% to CHF 414 million (H1 2025: CHF 435 million), mainly driven by lower variable performance fee-related personnel expenses and AI-driven productivity gains.
EBITDA decreased by 9% to CHF 706 million (H1 2025: CHF 774 million) at an EBITDA margin of 63.0% (H1 2025: 64.0%), in line with total revenues.
Operating treasury result including net foreign exchange effects as well as bank charges and other treasury-related expenses amounted to CHF -48 million (H1 2025: -14 million).
Depreciation & amortization was stable at CHF -37 million (H1 2025: CHF -36 million).
Investing result amounted to CHF -1 million (H1 2025: CHF -1 million). The financing result amounted to CHF -11 million (H1 2025: CHF -15 million).
Income taxes totaled CHF 108 million (H1 2025: CHF 131 million) at a tax rate of 17.7% (H1 2025: 18.5%).
In summary, the firm's profit remained flat in constant currency and decreased 13% as reported to CHF 502 million (H1 2025: CHF 578 million).
Outlook
For the full year 2026, Partners Group expects total new client assets of between USD 26 and 32 billion. Full-year estimates for tail-down effects from more mature closed-ended investment programs are USD -10 to -13 billion. Depending on the timing of select active direct exit processes, performance income is expected to be around the range of 20-25% for the full year 2026. In the mid- to long-term, the firm confirms its guidance for performance income to be in the range of 25-40%.
Organizational update
Partners Group today announces rotations within its Executive Team. Effective January 1, 2027:
Steffen Meister, Executive Chairman, states: "As we prepare our firm to gain speed in this next cycle and era of transformation, we are proud to announce Roberto and Juri as our new Co-CEOs. Both are highly experienced executives with a long history at Partners Group, and we look forward to the continued partnership as they rotate into these important roles. We are also pleased that after eight successful years as CEO, Dave is continuing in a key role in the firm, with a focus on investments, where his long-standing experience will help us continue delivering strong performance for our clients."
These organizational changes are subject to FINMA approval.
Conference call today & publication of Interim Report 2026
Partners Group's senior management will hold a conference call today at 10:00am CET. To register for the call, please click here or use the contact details at the end of this press release.
The Interim Report as of 30 June 2026 is available for download at https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/shareholders/reports-and-presentations.
Upcoming key dates
[1] Stands for: Assets under Management (AuM). AuM is an Alternative Performance Metric (APM). A description of the APMs can be found in Partners Group's 2026 Interim Report on pages 23-24, available for download at http://www.partnersgroup.com/en/shareholders/reports-presentations/. AuM figures are for Partners Group Holding AG, inclusive of all Partners Group affiliates.
[2] Revenues include management income and performance income.
[3] Management fees and other revenues, net, and other operating income.
[4] Refers to the period 2023 - H1 2026
[5] Revenue margin is an Alternative Performance Metric (APM). A description of the APMs can be found in Partners Group's 2026 Interim Report on pages 23-24, available for download at http://www.partnersgroup.com/en/shareholders/reports-presentations/
About Partners Group
Shareholder relations contact
Dr. Adrien-Paul Lambillon
Media relations contact
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Partners Group
|Zugerstrasse 57
|6341 Baar
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 784 60 00
|Fax:
|+ 41 41 784 60 01
|E-mail:
|partnersgroup@partnersgroup.com
|Internet:
|https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/
|ISIN:
|CH0024608827
|Valor:
|2460882
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2391412
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2391412 01-Sep-2026 CET/CEST