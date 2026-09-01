MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Conference

MindMaze Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences



01.09.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





MindMaze Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences Geneva, Switzerland - September 1, 2026 - MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: MMTX ) (MindMaze Therapeutics or the Company), a global leader in scalable precision neurotherapeutics, today announced its participation in several upcoming investor and industry conferences in the United States and Europe. Investor Conferences Conference: Baader Investment Conference

Location: Munich, Germany

Presentation: September 21, 2026 at 5:40 p.m. CET Conference: Global Markets Forum

Location: New York, NY

Presentation: October 7, 2026 Management will be available for one-on-one meetings. Investors interested in meeting with the Company are invited to contact ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com. Industry Conferences Conference: American Medical Rehabilitation Providers Association (AMRPA) Educational Conference

Location: Austin, TX

Presentation: September 27-30, 2026 Conference: American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine (ACRM) Annual Fall Conference

Location: Washington, DC

Presentation: October 13-15, 2026 Conference: American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AAPM&R) 2026 Annual Assembly

Location: Orlando, FL

Presentation: November 11-14, 2026 Conference: HLTH USA 2026

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Presentation: November 17, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. PST At these industry conferences, MindMaze Therapeutics will exhibit its neurotechnology solutions and present its growing body of real-world evidence, highlighting the potential of its solutions to improve the delivery of neurorehabilitation across the continuum of care. Relevant presentation materials and replays, where available, will be posted on the Company's website. About MindMaze Therapeutics

MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX ) is a global leader in scalable, precision neurotherapeutics, dedicated to redefining the recovery trajectory for patients around the world. By integrating advanced software, proprietary sensors, and AI-driven data analytics, MindMaze Therapeutics provides a seamless continuum of care from the acute hospital phase to outpatient treatment to home-based therapy. The company's FDA-listed and CE-marked products are designed to address the systemic shortage of specialized clinicians, offering scalable, reimbursable solutions for stroke, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders. With an extensive library of rigorous clinical validation and a robust R&D pipeline, MindMaze Therapeutics is operationalizing the future of neurorestorative medicine. For more information, visit www.mindmazetherapeutics.com . Media & Investor Contacts

Jeremy Meinen, Chief Financial Officer

ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe," "assume," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. This communication is provided as of the date hereof, and MindMaze Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional features:



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