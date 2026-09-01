MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA
/ Key word(s): Conference
MindMaze Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences
Geneva, Switzerland - September 1, 2026 - MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: MMTX) (MindMaze Therapeutics or the Company), a global leader in scalable precision neurotherapeutics, today announced its participation in several upcoming investor and industry conferences in the United States and Europe.
Investor Conferences
Conference: Baader Investment Conference
Conference: Global Markets Forum
Management will be available for one-on-one meetings. Investors interested in meeting with the Company are invited to contact ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com.
Industry Conferences
Conference: American Medical Rehabilitation Providers Association (AMRPA) Educational Conference
Conference: American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine (ACRM) Annual Fall Conference
Conference: American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AAPM&R) 2026 Annual Assembly
Conference: HLTH USA 2026
At these industry conferences, MindMaze Therapeutics will exhibit its neurotechnology solutions and present its growing body of real-world evidence, highlighting the potential of its solutions to improve the delivery of neurorehabilitation across the continuum of care.
Relevant presentation materials and replays, where available, will be posted on the Company's website.
About MindMaze Therapeutics
Media & Investor Contacts
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File: Press release_MindMaze_Upcoming Conferences
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA
|Avenue de Secheron 15
|1202 Geneva
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 22 545 11 16
|Fax:
|+41 22 545 11 17
|E-mail:
|ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|www.mindmazetherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CH1251125998
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2391342
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2391342 01.09.2026 CET/CEST