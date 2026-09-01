Ripple and SettleMint partner to provide digital asset custody and tokenization for financial institutions in Asia Pacific

New integration between Ripple Custody and SettleMint's Digital Asset Lifecycle Platform gives regulated financial institutions a single, connected foundation to issue, manage, and operate digital assets across their full lifecycle.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripple, the leading provider of blockchain-based enterprise solutions across traditional and digital finance, and SettleMint, a global leader in Digital Asset Lifecycle Management, have announced today a strategic partnership offering regulated financial institutions a unified solution to custody, issue, and manage tokenized assets across their full lifecycle. The partnership integrates Ripple Custody, Ripple's institutional-grade digital asset custody infrastructure, and SettleMint's DALP (Digital Asset Lifecycle Platform).

Ripple Custody provides institutional-grade digital asset custody infrastructure and has continued to expand its capabilities over the past year through new partnerships with Securosys and Figment, integration with Chainalysis, and the acquisition of Palisade, simplifying procurement and giving banks, fintechs and corporates a faster, less complex way to secure digital assets, stablecoins and real-world assets.

In parallel, SettleMint's DALP offers an institutional-grade, entirely composable digital asset lifecycle platform, designed for regulated financial institutions, market infrastructure operators, and sovereign entities. DALP is already in use across production and pre-production programmes with institutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, and provides these institutions the ability to design, issue, and manage tokenized real-world assets. Unlike point solutions that only handle token creation, DALP serves as a unified, governed control plane that manages the entire lifecycle of an asset post-launch. Issuance, compliance, custody, settlement, and servicing are managed on a single platform, without multi-vendor assembly, without reconciliation gaps, and with a controlled transition from pilot to production.

The combination of Ripple's custody solution and SettleMint's DALP platform means an institution can hold and manage digital assets in a regulated, compliant and safe way across the full lifecycle through one integrated solution, instead of operating across separate vendors for custody, issuance, compliance and servicing. This includes compliance and permissioning controls required by heavily regulated institutions.

Ripple and SettleMint have already commenced their partnership offering in Asia and plan to extend this to other markets as institutional demand develops.

The integration of digital assets and tokenized financial products has become essential for the future of banking and the traditional financial sector. In Boston Consulting Group's report, "The Future of Digital Assets," published in May 2026, the firm identifies the shift toward digital assets as a fundamental restructuring of financial infrastructure, projecting that tokenized real-world assets could reach $88 trillion by 2035. The report warns that traditional banks failing to adapt to this digital shift face a potential 30% reduction in profits by 2035.

The report also noted that banks can leverage tokenized products to transition from traditional intermediation to infrastructure orchestration, creating new revenue streams through tokenized funds, automated collateral mobility, and advanced custody solutions.

Fiona Murray, Managing Director, Asia Pacific at Ripple, said: "Financial institutions across Asia Pacific are putting digital assets to work. They are asking how to do more without stitching together separate solutions for custody, issuance and governance. This partnership gives them the foundation to roll out digital assets and future-proof them from there: Ripple Custody to hold and govern the asset, and SettleMint to manage its entire lifecycle."

"Global capital markets are moving fully on-chain, and that shift only works when digital asset custody and lifecycle management operate as one system rather than two," said Adam Popat, CEO of SettleMint. "Combining Ripple Custody and DALP gives institutions that single foundation, and this partnership lets us bring it to regulated markets globally."

About SettleMint

SettleMint, headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with offices in the UAE, Singapore, and Japan, is the company behind DALP, the entirely composable Digital Asset Lifecycle Platform. DALP enables financial institutions, market infrastructure operators, and governments to build, deploy, and manage digital assets and blockchain applications at scale.

About Ripple

Founded in 2012, Ripple is the leading provider of blockchain-based enterprise solutions across traditional and digital finance. Its solutions span global payments, custody, liquidity, and treasury management, serving as a one-stop shop for moving, storing, exchanging, and managing value. Ripple's stablecoin, RLUSD, and the cryptocurrency XRP underpinning these solutions, allow Ripple and its customers to shape the modern financial system.

Media Contacts

SettleMint: Lara Abdul Malak, lara@settlemint.com, Tel: +961 3 748 689

Ripple: Hsueh Mei Tan, press@ripple.com

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