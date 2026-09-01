Iridium Communications Inc.: Furuno Unveils New SOLION-100 Terminal for Iridium GMDSS

The SOLION-100 combines GMDSS, Ship Security Alert System and Long-Range Identification and Tracking capabilities in a single Iridium Certus 100 terminal for newbuild and retrofit vessels.

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM), a leading provider of global voice, data, aircraft surveillance, and positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) satellite services, and Furuno Electric Co., Ltd. today announced Furuno will offer its new SOLION-100 terminal for Iridium GMDSS. This new Furuno maritime safety terminal is built on Iridium Certus 100 technology and integrates GMDSS, Ship Security Alert System (SSAS) and Long-Range Identification and Tracking (LRIT) capabilities in a single platform.

Iridium GMDSS entered service in 2020 following recognition by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), becoming the first new provider of satellite GMDSS services since the system was established. It delivers regulated maritime distress and safety communications through Iridium's low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network, with global coverage, including the polar regions.

Furuno's addition of Iridium GMDSS to its portfolio gives shipowners and shipyards greater choice in selecting maritime safety equipment for newbuild and retrofit vessels.

"Furuno has been committed to supporting safer navigation at sea for decades, and maritime safety remains at the heart of what we do," said Kiyoshi Furuno, Head of Marine Electronic Products Division and Sales Management Department General Manager, Furuno. "The new SOLION-100 terminal for Iridium GMDSS allows us to strengthen our safety communications portfolio and provide customers with LEO satellite GMDSS technology alongside the Furuno navigation and communications systems they already rely on."

"Furuno has a long history of supporting maritime safety, and its addition of Iridium GMDSS brings together that expertise with the global coverage of the Iridium network," said Wouter Deknopper, vice president and general manager, maritime, Iridium. "Together, we are giving shipowners and shipyards another way to equip vessels with reliable maritime safety communications, including in the polar regions."

Iridium GMDSS is designed to support crews throughout a maritime safety event, from receiving navigational and meteorological warnings through Iridium SafetyCast to initiating a distress alert and establishing Safety Voice communications with a Rescue Coordination Center. A single-button distress alert transmits the vessel's identification, status and position, while Safety Voice enables crews to communicate directly with rescue authorities to provide additional information about the situation.

The SOLION-100 is expected to be commercially available for retrofit applications in late 2026, with availability for newbuild projects expected to follow in 2027.

Iridium is exhibiting this week at SMM Hamburg. Visit booth Hall B6 Stand 313 to learn more about Iridium PNT, Iridium GMDSS, and other critical maritime safety services.

For more information about Iridium GMDSS, visit https://www.iridium.com/gmdss.

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) operates the world's only truly global mobile satellite network. It serves as a platform for innovation, enabling voice, data, and messaging, positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT), and aircraft surveillance services anywhere on Earth. Through its satellite constellation and integrated capabilities like Aireon, the world's only space-based air traffic surveillance system, Iridium delivers services that support safety-focused operations across aviation, maritime, government, industrial, and consumer markets. The company is a leader in satellite Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and is advancing direct-to-device (D2D) communications based on open standards to expand access to satellite services.

Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Iridium innovates through an ecosystem of more than 500 technology and distribution partners, serving millions of customers worldwide. For more information visit www.iridium.com.

Press Contact: Investor Contact: Jordan Hassin Kenneth Levy Iridium Communications Inc. Iridium Communications Inc. Jordan.Hassin@Iridium.com Ken.Levy@Iridium.com +1 (703) 287-7421 +1 (703) 287-7570

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