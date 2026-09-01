Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME - UPDATE 1 September 2026



01-Sep-2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 588 086 ordinary shares in the period 24 August 2026 to 28 August 2026. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 434.70 per share (highest price: ZAR 438.64; lowest price: ZAR 429.86) for a total consideration of some ZAR 255.7 million (€ 13.7 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 13 August 2026.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 1 146 577 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 503.4 million (€ 26.9 million), plus transaction costs.



Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.



Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576

Legal Entity Identifier: 222100830RQTFVV22S80

Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53

Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com