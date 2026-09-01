Shwiff, Levy & Polo, LLP: Shwiff, Levy & Polo Expands International Tax and Advisory Services to Support Growing Cross-Border Client Needs

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shwiff, Levy & Polo, LLP, a San Francisco-based certified public accounting and advisory firm, today announced the expansion of its international tax and advisory services to help businesses, entrepreneurs, investors, and individuals address increasingly complex cross-border financial, tax, and regulatory requirements. The expanded service offering strengthens the firm's integrated approach to accounting, tax planning, compliance, forensic accounting, litigation support, estate planning, and strategic financial consulting.

The expansion comes as organizations and individuals face evolving international tax regulations, heightened reporting requirements, and more complex financial transactions across multiple jurisdictions. By broadening its multidisciplinary advisory capabilities, Shwiff, Levy & Polo is expanding its capacity to provide coordinated financial guidance that helps clients manage compliance obligations while supporting long-term business and financial objectives.

Meeting the Growing Demand for Cross-Border Financial Expertise

Global business activity continues to create new challenges for companies operating across international markets. At the same time, individuals and families with international investments and assets are navigating increasingly complex tax-planning, reporting, and estate-planning requirements.

Shwiff, Levy & Polo's expanded international advisory services are designed to help clients address these challenges through a coordinated approach that combines accounting, tax planning, regulatory compliance, financial consulting, and strategic advisory services. By bringing multiple disciplines together under one firm, clients can work with experienced professionals who understand the financial and operational issues that often accompany international business activities.

Founded in 1989, Shwiff, Levy & Polo has provided accounting and advisory services to businesses, entrepreneurs, nonprofit organizations, and individuals for more than three decades. The firm's professionals serve clients across a wide range of industries with practical financial guidance tailored to each client's needs.

Broadening Integrated Advisory Services

As part of the expansion, the firm continues to strengthen its services for both domestic and international clients. These include accounting and auditing, tax planning and compliance, international tax advisory, forensic accounting, fraud examinations, litigation support, expert witness services, business valuations, financial planning, estate and trust planning, mergers and acquisitions support, and management consulting.

The firm's multidisciplinary approach enables clients to receive coordinated advice across multiple financial matters instead of working with separate providers for accounting, tax, compliance, and advisory services. This integrated model helps businesses make informed financial decisions while responding to changing regulatory environments.

Shwiff, Levy & Polo also supports clients with complex financial matters involving regulatory agencies, business disputes, fraud investigations, and financial reporting. These capabilities allow the firm to assist organizations throughout every stage of their business lifecycle, from formation and growth to succession planning and dispute resolution.

Supporting a Global Client Base

The firm's international capabilities are further supported by a multilingual team that serves clients with domestic and cross-border financial needs. Team members collectively speak German, Russian, Gujarati, Japanese, Taiwanese, Mandarin, Cantonese, Hindi, Marathi, Mongolian, and Ukrainian, helping improve communication with clients conducting business across multiple regions worldwide.

As international financial regulations continue to evolve, businesses increasingly require advisors who understand both local compliance requirements and the broader financial considerations involved in operating across borders. Shwiff, Levy & Polo's expanded advisory services are intended to meet this growing demand while maintaining the personalized client service that has defined the firm since its founding.

"Our clients operate in an increasingly interconnected financial environment where accounting, tax, compliance, and strategic planning are closely linked," said Elizabeth Shwiff, founding partner and managing partner of Shwiff, Levy & Polo. "Expanding our international advisory capabilities allows us to provide clients with coordinated guidance that helps them navigate complex financial matters while supporting their long-term goals."

Continuing a Client-Focused Approach

The expanded service offering reflects Shwiff, Levy & Polo's ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive financial and advisory services that adapt to changing business conditions. By continuing to invest in specialized expertise across accounting, taxation, advisory, and financial consulting, the firm is positioned to help clients address today's increasingly complex financial environment with practical, informed guidance.

About Shwiff, Levy & Polo, LLP

Shwiff, Levy & Polo, LLP is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1989, the firm provides accounting and auditing, tax planning and compliance, international tax advisory, forensic accounting, fraud examinations, litigation support, expert witness services, estate and trust planning, business valuations, management consulting, and financial advisory services to businesses, entrepreneurs, nonprofit organizations, and individuals in the United States and internationally.

To learn more visit: https://www.slpconsults.cpa/management.html

Contact Shwiff, Levy & Polo: slp@slpconsults.cpa

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