Waaree Energies' board has approved the consolidation of some of its module manufacturing operations in Gujarat. The company plans to relocate plant and machinery from its 1 GW Tumb facility and 1.11 GW Nandigram facility to its existing manufacturing site in Chikhli. Waaree said in December 2025 that its total solar module manufacturing capacity in India, including Indosolar, had reached 20.17 GW. Its Chikhli facility accounted for 16.44 GW of capacity approved under India's Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM). The company also operates 5.4 GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity ...

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