The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) announced it would provide University of Sydney researchers with AUD 7.25 million ($5.2 million) towards a AUD 19.5 million project to develop more durable Silicon (Si)-perovskite tandem solar cells in order to maintain their high efficiencies for commercial use. The University of Sydney team will partner with Brisbane-based solar panel manufacturing startup Unison Solar Energy and scientists from Singapore's Nanyang Technological University to take the next-generation technology from research towards commercial-scale production. "Our ambition is ...

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