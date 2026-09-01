The recent Section 232 trade action taken by the Trump Administration to impose tariffs and minimum import prices on silicon products will dramatically reshape domestic solar procurement, making U.S. module assembly using imported cells the de facto industry standard and offering the greatest benefits to vertically-integrated companies, according to clean energy advisory firm Intertek CEA. Speaking during a recent webinar, Intertek CEA policy research manager Christian Roselund and associate director for market intelligence Joseph C. Johnson detailed the regulatory and market consequences of the ...

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