What does a multinational maritime company know about energy storage? "You know, the Strait of Hormuz made us understand how important the transport and storage of energy is around the world," said Roberto Jimenez, executive director at BW ESS. Parent company BW Group owns one of the largest shipping fleets in the world and is well versed in carrying liquified natural gas (LNG) and crude oil on its vessels. Increasingly, BW Group is using its global scale to support BESS deployment. BW ESS, the asset owner and operator, expects 20-fold capacity growth by 2029, reaching 11 GWh of deployed energy ...

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