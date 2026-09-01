Set to drive transformation from tech vendor to strategic and commercial growth partner, strengthening sports clubs' fan engagement and revenue.

Global sportstech company NewC Sport, a key behind-the-scenes player in international elite football since 2009, has appointed Christian Sørensen as new CEO from September 2026. He will lead the company's transformation from a technology vendor into a strategic growth partner for sports clubs globally.

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Christian Sørensen, CEO NewC Sport

Building on its strong foundation in ticketing, access control, and fan engagement across markets like the UK, Brazil, Portugal, and Denmark, NewC Sport will now expand its role. Driven by data analytics and insights into audience behavior, the company aims to help clubs unlock their commercial potential through subscription models and data-driven engagement.

Mikkel Skou, co-founder and outgoing CEO, highlights the strategic shift:

"In an era marked by uncertainty, sports clubs and their communities are more vital than ever. Over many years, we have built a robust technological foundation and an in-depth understanding of fan behavior. The next step is converting these insights into stronger relationships, richer experiences, and meaningful communities delivering substantial, long-term value for the clubs."

Driving Growth Through Stronger Communities

Christian Sørensen brings extensive leadership experience from F.C. Copenhagen, North, Astralis, and Better Collective. He looks forward to strengthening clubs' commercial revenue streams:

"Sports clubs share exceptionally strong bonds with their fans. Our goal is to deepen these connections and leverage data to design tailored infrastructures, such as next-generation membership models. We have already seen how this methodology delivers standout results, and I am excited to realise this potential globally," says Christian Sørensen.

About NewC Sport

NewC Sport is a global sportstech company delivering digital infrastructure across ticketing, access control, and membership models. As a dedicated strategic growth partner, the company helps clubs, leagues, and organisations strengthen fan relationships and maximise their commercial potential. This is achieved through deep fan insight, data-driven fan engagement, and innovative membership models. Headquartered in Denmark, the company currently operates across markets including Denmark, the UK, Portugal, and Brazil.

Read more: https://newcsport.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260831042000/en/

Contacts:

Lena Bøgild, PR Partner: +45 51940941 lena@brochnerbogild.com

Christian Sørensen, CEO: +45 4258 7676 cs@newcsport.com